 jump to example.com

Waynesboro city attorney stepping down: City to outsource legal work

Published Thursday, Jul. 20, 2017, 7:36 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Waynesboro City Attorney Todd Patrick is stepping down from his post effective July 31, and City Council is negotiating to hire an outside firm to handle the city’s legal business, rather than hire a full-time replacement for Patrick.

waynesboroThe move appears to have been in the works dating back to April, when the matter was first discussed in a closed session of City Council at an April 24 meeting.

Patrick, hired in 2008, was nonetheless re-appointed by the City Council to the city attorney position on July 3 at the Council’s annual reorganization meeting.

The city attorney is responsible for the management, charge and control of all law business in the city, is the legal advisor to the mayor, council, city manager, and the various departments of the city, and provides representation to them in litigation in state and federal court, as well as before various administrative agencies.

The budget for the city attorney office in the fiscal year 2017 budget was $149,216.

It is not clear what the city will end up paying an outside firm to cover the services that had been provided internally by the appointed city attorney. The city manager office and City Council are discussing the provision of legal services with several firms, and the financial arrangement could take any of several formats.

Story by Chris Graham

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
SMAC swimmers win events at state long course championships
UVA, Dominion Energy, Coronal Energy announce ambitious solar project
ACC releases conference basketball matchups for 2017-18 season
Tips for preventing heat-related illnesses
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on Chester Bennington
Gubernatorial candidate forum set for July 28 in Roanoke
VMI basketball 2017-18 schedule announced
Streaking Turks look to make it six in a row
George Mason basketball’s O’Donnell signs to play overseas in Czech Republic
Liberty Athletics inks Nike contract through 2024
AAA: Heat taking its toll
Seven tips to write a good essay when you are pressed for time
Five VDOT operators earn top honors in Roadeo Competition
Shentel’s Summer Backpack Program donates three tons of food
New force measurement platform provides window to study cardiovascular disease
New regional emergency management coordinator hired
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 