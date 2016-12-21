Wayne Theatre Snow White and the Prince Workshop explores musical theater

The Wayne Theatre is launching a new education workshop for aspiring actors and backstage theatrical professionals starting in January.

“Do you dream of taking the stage in a musical production? You can hone your theater chops in this eight-week course,” said Hank Fitzgerald, a veteran theater director and producer who will be leading the Snow White and the Prince workshop, which offers classes beginning on Saturday, Jan. 7, and running on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon through March 4.

The workshop will allow students to explore the many aspects of musical theater through acting techniques, music, dance, costume, makeup and behind the scenes.

The students will put together the show and have two performances in front of a live audience.

The performances are scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m.

The faculty for the workshop includes Fitzgerald, who will lead instruction in acting, directing, makeup and costumes; Melissa Dull, who will offer instruction in music and voice; and Erin Tawney, who will assist in instruction across the board.

The workshop is recommended for students in grades 5-12. The enrollment fee is $200 per student.

“This is a great idea for a Christmas gift for someone who loves theater,” said Fitzgerald.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in downtown Waynesboro.

For more information, call (540) 943-9999 or visit waynetheatre.org/snow-white-prince-workshop.