Wayne Theatre to screen documentary on Chamique Holdsclaw on Nov. 2
The Wayne Theatre will host a screening of the documentary “Mind/Game: The Unquiet Journey of Chamique Holdsclaw,” on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m.
Academy Award-nominated director Rick Goldsmith will lead a panel discussion after the film, which chronicles the life of Holdsclaw, a basketball legend whose professional career was derailed by long-standing issues with mental health.
Holdsclaw was a star at the University of Tennessee, where her Lady Vols teams won three national titles, and a former #1 pick in the WNBA draft.
She wrote in her 2012 autobiography, Breaking Through: Beating the Odds Shot After Shot, that she had suffered from depression throughout her basketball career, and had once attempted suicide.
“Mind/Game” picks up Holdsclaw’s story after her career as she becomes an outspoken mental health advocate.
Those joining Goldsmith on the panel include:
- Dr. Kenneth Hubert Brasfield, PHARM.D, BCPP, a psychiatric pharmacist in Staunton
- Chris Graham, Augusta Free Press editor and ESPN commentator
- Crystal Graham, Area Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Becky Snead, LPC, CSAC, PACT Supervisor at Valley Community Services Board
- John Spears, director of Youth Sports at Waynesboro Family YMCA
Details
- More information on the Wayne Theatre screening: click here.
- More information on the upcoming screening schedule for Mind/Game in the Mid-Atlantic: click here.
Listen
Chris Graham interviews Mind/Game director Rick Goldsmith.
Discussion