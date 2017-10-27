Wayne Theatre to screen documentary on Chamique Holdsclaw on Nov. 2

The Wayne Theatre will host a screening of the documentary “Mind/Game: The Unquiet Journey of Chamique Holdsclaw,” on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m.

Academy Award-nominated director Rick Goldsmith will lead a panel discussion after the film, which chronicles the life of Holdsclaw, a basketball legend whose professional career was derailed by long-standing issues with mental health.

Holdsclaw was a star at the University of Tennessee, where her Lady Vols teams won three national titles, and a former #1 pick in the WNBA draft.

She wrote in her 2012 autobiography, Breaking Through: Beating the Odds Shot After Shot, that she had suffered from depression throughout her basketball career, and had once attempted suicide.

“Mind/Game” picks up Holdsclaw’s story after her career as she becomes an outspoken mental health advocate.

Those joining Goldsmith on the panel include:

Dr. Kenneth Hubert Brasfield, PHARM.D, BCPP, a psychiatric pharmacist in Staunton

Chris Graham, Augusta Free Press editor and ESPN commentator

Crystal Graham, Area Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Becky Snead, LPC, CSAC, PACT Supervisor at Valley Community Services Board

John Spears, director of Youth Sports at Waynesboro Family YMCA

Chris Graham interviews Mind/Game director Rick Goldsmith.