Wayne Theatre Science Talks lecture features Paul Bugas

Paul Bugas from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will present this month’s Science Talk at the Wayne Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m.

Admission is free.

Bugas will delve into the art/science confluence and discuss tools that are available for biologists to assist with decision-making processes. Throughout the evening, several regional and statewide case studies will spotlight challenges facing Virginia’s freshwater fisheries resources.