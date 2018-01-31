 jump to example.com
 

Wayne Theatre Science Talks lecture features Paul Bugas

Published Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 9:38 am

paul bugas science talksPaul Bugas from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will present this month’s Science Talk at the Wayne Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m.

Admission is free.

Bugas will delve into the art/science confluence and discuss tools that are available for biologists to assist with decision-making processes. Throughout the evening, several regional and statewide case studies will spotlight challenges facing Virginia’s freshwater fisheries resources.


 
