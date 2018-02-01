Wayne Theatre presents Pinkalicious the Musical

The Wayne Theatre presents the Virginia Repertory Theatre production of Pinkalicious the Musical on Saturday, March 17, for two shows, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets starting at $14.

Based on the book series by author Victoria Kann, Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe – a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament.