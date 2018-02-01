Wayne Theatre presents Odyssey of Soul with Horace Scruggs

The Wayne Theatre presents Odyssey of Soul with Horace Scruggs as part of the Signature Speaker Series on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.

Admission is Pay What You Will.

Scruggs, a multi-instrumentalist and composer, serves as the instructor of choral music at Piedmont Virginia Community College. His concert and presentation will show how African and African-American musical traditions – including traditional African songs, gospel, spirituals and rhythm and blues – transformed the music people know today.

Sarah Brown, Nadia Manifold, Gail Scruggs, Rebecca Ward, E.C. Anderson, Brad Callahan and Chris Callahan will be performing on stage with Scruggs.

Scruggs studied at Longwood University, Shendandoah Conservatory and Berklee College of Music. He teaches students of all ages, leads choirs and produces recording for local music projects.