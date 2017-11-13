Wayne Theatre presents Letters Home: Special tribute to military veterans

Letters Home comes to the Wayne Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. Letters Home puts the current wars in Afghanistan and Iraq front and center by bringing to life actual letters written by soldiers serving in the Middle East.

Inspired by the New York Times Op-Ed article “The Things They Wrote,” and the subsequent HBO documentary Last Letters Home, along with letters and correspondences from Frank Schaeffer’s books, the play gives audiences a powerful portrait of the soldier experience in the ongoing war.

War letters are by nature, incredibly powerful and personal expressions of love and friendship from service men and women in combat to their loved ones at home. The messages are universal. And with the rise in email and texting — letter writing is a lost art that should be cherished, remembered and illuminated.

This production celebrates our troops and their sacrifices. The play, without politicizing, gives audiences a powerful portrait of the soldier experience in the wars of Afghanistan and Iraq. The initial production was critically acclaimed and was nominated for a Joseph Jefferson Award for “Outstanding New Play.”

Although the title of the play implies that all the letters are from soldiers, the piece includes a small number of correspondences from parents—their words, being no less important. These letters were written under the most difficult of circumstances; the disorientation of training, deployment, separation from family and loved ones and combat, and occupation duties in Afghanistan and Iraq. One theme seems to unite their diverse voices; the belief that the person standing beside you is more important than you are. They also help define for the audience—patriotism and what it means to serve our country today, through acts of bravery, compassion, social responsibility, sense of community and brotherhood. Collectively the production gives a voice to a generation that went to war against terror in Afghanistan and to war in Iraq. More importantly, the play reveals the humanity that lies within the war as seen through the eyes of the men and women who are still fighting those wars today.

The production employs the use of images and video projected behind the actors as they perform the letters as dramatic monologues. The photos and video used in the production are taken directly from actual soldiers’ blogs, Facebook and Twitter. To enhance the theatrical experience of the play all performances are followed by a post-play discussion.