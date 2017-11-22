Wayne Theatre offers Anne of Green Gables workshop

The Wayne Theatre Workshop is back for a second year with “Anne of Green Gables, The Musical.”

Following the success of “Snow White and The Prince,” this workshop is for aspiring actors and backstage theatrical professionals that begins Feb. 3.

“Do you dream of taking the stage in a musical production? You can hone your theater chops in this 10-week course,” said Hank Fitzgerald, a veteran theater director and producer who will be leading the workshop.

The classes begin on Saturday, Feb. 3, and run on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1pm through April 14.

The workshop will allow students to explore the many aspects of musical theater through acting techniques, music, dance, costume, makeup, and behind the scenes action.

The students will put together the show and have two performances in front of a live audience.

The performances are scheduled for Saturday, April 14 at 7p.m., and Sunday, April 15 at 3p.m.

The faculty for the workshop includes Fitzgerald, who will lead instruction in acting, directing, makeup and costumes. Melissa Dull will offer instruction in music and voice. Cory Willis will teach students dance techniques and choreograph the show. Taylor Farnsworth will assist in instruction across the board.