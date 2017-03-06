Wayne Theatre: March calendar of events

March 6: Monday at the Movies, “Alfie,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)

March 9: “Alexander Who Is Not .. Going to Move,” 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., part of the Wayne Theatre’s arts education programming. Tickets are $7.50 per person. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)

March 9: “Paper with Attitude,” an exhibit highlighting paper art, opening reception, 5-7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. The exhibit explores the artwork of six Virginia artists: Rebecca Humphrey, Deborah O’Keeffe, Sherry Trachtman, Gibby Waitzkin, Angie Wiggins and Saaraliisa Ylitalio. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)

March 11: PUSH Physical Theatre Master Class, 1 p.m., open to all ages. Cost is $60 per participant and includes a ticket to the 8 p.m. performance. This is an introductory FUN workshop. Students can challenge themselves at their own pace. Whether you’re an actor, dancer, athlete or artist, complete beginner or a professional, figuring out the right posture, breath or movement can stand in the way of your development. Registration is required. Class will be held offsite in downtown Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)

March 11: PUSH Physical Theatre performance, 8 p.m. PUSH were season finalists on TruTV’s national series Fake Off, and their show resembles a live action movie, physical illusions, dance-infused, gravity-defying, acrobatic hi-jinx. Tickets range from $26-28. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)

March 13: Monday at the Movies, “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)

March 14: “The Lightning Thief,” 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., part of the Wayne Theatre’s arts education programming. Tickets are $7.50 per person. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)

March 14: Water Quality in the Shenandoah Valley, part of the Science Talks lecture series, 7 p.m.Lecture by Dr. Tom Bensing, a JMU and Virginia Museum of Natural History research associate. Pay What you Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)

March 17: IONA Celtic Band, a Washington-D.C. based band, featuring multiple fiddling styles, driving percussion, and strong vocals, 7:30 p.m. One of the top rated pan-Celtic groups in the world. Tickets range from $15 to $20. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)

March 18-19: Art of Storytelling Weekend with Donald Davis, Geraldine Buckley, Linda Gorham and Leonard Lee Smith, four sessions, bringing back the timeless tradition of personal, family and generational connection, Saturday at 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. One session on Sunday morning at 9:30. All sessions will be different. All four storytellers will participate in every session, and each session will be different. Ticket prices to attend all four sessions are $55 adults or $25 students. Individual ticket prices are $15 for morning and afternoon sessions and $20 for the one night session. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)

March 19: Pelican 212, a New Orleans-style Dixieland band, known as the shortest horn band, comes to the Wayne Theatre for one performance, 3 p.m. Tickets range from $5-$15. Pelican 212 is led by 11-year-old twin brothers Max and Kolbe Rees. The duo appeared on “Little Big Shots,” a children’s talent show with Steve Harvey on NBC. They have also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)

March 20: From our Nation’s Capital, the United States Army proudly presents The Jazz Ambassadors, America’s Big Band. Come hear the Musical Ambassadors of the Army in a free concert at the Wayne at 7 p.m. Admission is free; but tickets are required. Ticketholders must be seated by 6:45 p.m.Unclaimed seats will be released at 6:50 p.m. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)

March 23: “Real Boy,” screening, part of the Mid Atlantic Art Foundation’s On Screen/In Person series, 7 p.m. Discussion with the filmmaker follows film. Real Boy is the coming-of-age story of Bennett Wallace, a transgender teenager on a journey to find his voice as a musician, a friend, a son, and a man. Tickets are $10 for adults or $7 for students. On Screen/In Person is a program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation made possible through the generous support of the National Endowment for the Arts. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)

March 25: Wilson Fairchild country music show, 8 p.m.Tickets are $35. With influences including The Statler Brothers, Ricky Skaggs and Dailey & Vincent, the Reid Boys have been writing, performing and playing music together their entire lives. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)

March 27: “Miss Nelson is Missing,” 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., part of the Wayne Theatre’s arts education programming. Tickets are $7.50 per person. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)

March 27: Graeme of Thrones, created by a team of UK’s top comedy writers, a wicked parody on the international phenomenon that is Game of Thrones, 7 p.m.A treat for fans or an introduction to the unenlightened. Featuring a family tree wider than The Wall and more subplots than anyone can follow, it’s a roller coaster ride of beheadings, incest and war. Tickets range from $28-$35. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)

March 28: The Battle of Waynesboro, part of our Signature Speaker Series, 7 p.m., lecture by Richard Williams, Waynesboro native and author of a book on the Civil War battle. Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)

Ongoing

Through May 28: “Paper with Attitude,” an exhibit highlighting paper art. The exhibit explores the artwork of six Virginia artists: Rebecca Humphrey, Deborah O’Keeffe, Sherry Trachtman, Gibby Waitzkin, Angie Wiggins and Saaraliisa Ylitalio. The Exhibit Gallery is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or during performances at the Wayne Theatre. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St., in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org (Information)