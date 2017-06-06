Wayne Theatre hosting summer theatre camps

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Wayne Theatre is launching a series of summer theatre camps for area students that will begin next week.

More information is online at WayneTheatre.org.

Musical Theatre Camp

June 12-16

9 a.m. to noon

Grades 5 – 12

Tuition: $125

Instructors: Hank Fitzgerald, Aaron Crosby, and Kat McLean

Class size: 30 students max

In the Musical Theatre Camp, you will work with theatre teachers, specialists, and other talented guest artists to explore the distinct challenges of theatre, acting techniques, dance and song. Students will present a showcase at the end of the camp. Scholarships available upon request.

Dance Theatre Boot Camp

July 10-14

9 a.m. to noon

Grades 6 – 12

Tuition: $175

Instructor: Cory Willis

Class size: 25 students max

Jazz Technique and Musical Theatre Boot Camp combines an hour and a half of comprehensive jazz dance technique with stretch and conditioning together with an hour and a half of learning an exciting and energetic musical theatre combos to songs from our favorite musical shows! Scholarships available upon request.

Theatre Makeup Camp

July 10-14

9 a.m. to noon

Grades 6 – 12

Tuition: $150

Instructor: Hank Fitzgerald

Class size: 15 students max

Fairytale Camp

July 31-August 4

9 a.m. to noon

Grades K – 4

Tuition: $125 per week

Instructor: Kat McLean

Class size: 25 students max

This intro level camp will teach simple theatre and acting games to get your little one prepared for the spotlight. The camp will also get to meet the cast of Shrek. Scholarships available upon request.

About the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or WayneTheatre.org.