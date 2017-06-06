 jump to example.com

Wayne Theatre hosting summer theatre camps

Published Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017, 3:17 pm

The Wayne Theatre is launching a series of summer theatre camps for area students that will begin next week.

spotlight stage wayne theatreMore information is online at WayneTheatre.org.

 

Musical Theatre Camp
June 12-16
9 a.m. to noon
Grades 5 – 12
Tuition: $125
Instructors: Hank Fitzgerald, Aaron Crosby, and Kat McLean
Class size: 30 students max
In the Musical Theatre Camp, you will work with theatre teachers, specialists, and other talented guest artists to explore the distinct challenges of theatre, acting techniques, dance and song. Students will present a showcase at the end of the camp. Scholarships available upon request.

Dance Theatre Boot Camp
July 10-14
9 a.m. to noon
Grades 6 – 12
Tuition: $175
Instructor: Cory Willis
Class size: 25 students max
Jazz Technique and Musical Theatre Boot Camp combines an hour and a half of comprehensive jazz dance technique with stretch and conditioning together with an hour and a half of learning an exciting and energetic musical theatre combos to songs from our favorite musical shows! Scholarships available upon request.

Theatre Makeup Camp
July 10-14
9 a.m. to noon
Grades 6 – 12
Tuition: $150
Instructor: Hank Fitzgerald
Class size: 15 students max

Fairytale Camp
July 31-August 4
9 a.m. to noon
Grades K – 4
Tuition: $125 per week
Instructor: Kat McLean
Class size: 25 students max
This intro level camp will teach simple theatre and acting games to get your little one prepared for the spotlight. The camp will also get to meet the cast of Shrek. Scholarships available upon request.

 

About the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or WayneTheatre.org.

