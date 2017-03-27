Wayne Theatre: April 2017 concerts, movies, programs, more

Saturday, April 1: Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles. The only authorized Eagles show, Hotel California faithfully and accurately reproduce the sound of The Eagles while recreating a classic sound which transcends the boundaries of Rock, R&B, and Country. Tickets are $35.

Monday, April 3: Monday at the Movies, "The Birds," two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will.

Thursday, April 6: A screening of the emotionally-charged "States of Grace" will be screened as part of the On-Screen/In-Person documentary series. Co-director Mark Lipman will be on hand at the Wayne for the screening and for an audience Q-and-A afterward. The screening begins at 7 p.m. Admission for the film and discussion is $10 for adults or $7 for students.

Saturday, April 8: The Shenandoah Jamboree returns to the Wayne Theatre for one show on Saturday, April 8, with guest star Ben "Cooter" Jones. Jones will join the Shenandoah Jamboree regulars, including host Lisa Meadows, for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $25 and $35.

Sunday, April 9: Chocolat, the Academy Award-nominated 2000 feature film about a chocolate shop in a small French town, will be presented at the Wayne Theatre as part of the Faith in Film Series. Screening begins at 6 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will.

Monday, April 10: Monday at the Movies, "Paper Moon," two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will.

Tuesday, April 11: Lyle Lyle Crocodile will be offered at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in conjunction with the Arts Education series at the Wayne Theatre. Tickets are $7.50 each for students and adults.

Tuesday, April 11: The Science Talks Series presents a lecture on the topic "A World of Beetles" by Dr. Art Evans, author and Virginia Museum of Natural History research associate. Admission is Pay What You Will.

Monday, April 17: Monday at the Movies, "An American in Paris," two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will.

Tuesday, April 18: The Wayne Theatre Signature Speaker Series presents Dr. Kenneth Sternberg, an interventional cardiologist with the Augusta Health Heart & Vascular Center, and his talk titled Go With The Flow: Vein Disease symptoms and treatments. Admission to the talk, sponsored by Augusta Health, is free. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the presentation begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 22: The renowned chamber orchestra Les Violons du Roy will take the stage at the Wayne Theatre at 8 p.m. The orchestra, based in Quebec City, Quebec, since 2007, is well-known throughout Canada for its vast repertoire of music selections dating back to 17th and 18th century Baroque and Classical all the way through to more modern works by Piazzolla, Bartók and Britten. Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for students.

Monday, April 24: House at Pooh Corner will be offered at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in conjunction with the Arts Education series at the Wayne Theatre. Tickets are $7.50 each for students and adults.

Monday, April 24: Monday at the Movies, "A Place in the Sun," two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will.

Tuesday, April 25: The Wayne Theatre Signature Speaker Series presents Culture of the Blue Ridge Mountains, a lecture by author Lynn Coffey. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will.

Friday, April 28: LIVE @ the WAYNE, featuring host Tracy Straight and the house band, The Boogie Kings. Sponsored by Union Bank. Tickets for the show are $15.

Sunday, April 30: The 3 Redneck Tenors will bring a unique blend of opera, standup comedy and improv to the Wayne Theatre. The tenors – Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Frugé – have performed in venerable houses worldwide, including Carnegie Hall, The Metropolitan Opera and the Tokyo Opera House. Show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $25 – $35.