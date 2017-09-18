 jump to example.com

Water issues in Kenya on tap for first Suter Science Seminar with EMU professor Doug Graber Neufeld

Published Monday, Sep. 18, 2017, 9:34 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

In the first of six Suter Science Seminars this fall at Eastern Mennonite University, Eastern Mennonite University biology professor Doug Graber Neufeld will discuss sustainable solutions to water-related challenges in Kenya.

emu kenya water

Water flows from a pump at a sand dam in Kitui County, a rural arid area in eastern Kenya. Sand dams provide water so that women and children don’t have to walk long distances to other sources.

The seminar, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 in Science Center 106, is free and open to the public.

Graber Neufeld will describe three Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) projects: sand dams for community water harvesting in semi-arid regions, conservation agriculture for increased crop production in rainfed agriculture, and solar disinfection for clean water supplies in urban slums of Nairobi.

Rigorous monitoring and experimentation is playing a key role in the successes of these projects, which promote changes in behavior and technology. Lessons coming out of this emphasis center on the importance of participatory approaches coupled with advances in understanding how social change happens and how individuals make decisions.

Graber Neufeld has worked for MCC on water-related projects twice, first for two years in Cambodia, and more recently for two years in Kenya [to view a blog about his family’s adventures, click here.]

In addition, he works with water projects locally, with a focus on water quality impacts in local streams.

At EMU, he teaches courses related to environmental sustainability and health. He is also the first director of the Center for Sustainable Climate Solutions, a collaborative effort of EMU, Goshen Collegeand MCC. [Read his reflections on the new center’s mission here.]

Graber Neufeld received his BA from Tabor College and his PhD from the University of Texas, Austin. He held postdoctoral research positions at medical schools at the University of Arizona and the University of Otago, New Zealand, before coming to EMU in 1998.

The Suter Science Seminars are made possible by the sponsorship of the Daniel B. Suter Endowment in Biology and the co-sponsorship of supporting programs.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Gas prices heading back down after Harvey, Irma

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic are decreasing after the double hit to the United States by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

UVA football builds confidence with UConn win

The early returns from UVA’s 38-18 win over UConn on Saturday? Coach Bronco Mendenhall had some positive thoughts afterward.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
Expert advice: Understanding disaster relief and tapping your 401(k)
Dudley inaugurated as Washington and Lee’s 27th president
Herring calls for continued commitment to fighting opioid crisis
F-22 Raptors to fly over Lane Stadium during Saturday’s Virginia Tech football game
McAuliffe announces 215,100 net new jobs in Virginia
Moonlight and Merlot to help provide Family Consultation Room in new Augusta Health Emergency Department
Herring urges Equifax to disable fee-based monitoring services
MBU​ ​psychology​ ​professor​ ​puts​ ​Harry​ ​Potter​ ​on​ ​the​ ​couch
McAuliffe announces $175,000 grant to La Cocina VA for small business development
Melody Pannell to speak at Bridgewater College on International Day of Peace
McAuliffe participates in Virginia Community College System Cyber Security Advisory Board
No. 5 Virginia plays to 1-1 draw at ECU
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Sept. 18-22
Ralph Northam issues technology policy plan
Gas prices heading back down after Harvey, Irma
Flint water continues to heal, meets EPA standards
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 