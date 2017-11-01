Water: The great equalizer
Friends and family of Beatrice Brown would never have guessed her to find exercising in the water to be something she looks forward to daily.
As you have heard it said before: “Never say never.”
How many of us have fears of the water? Are you suffering from back pain? Do you have arthritis? Is your diabetes under control?
Water fitness might be the key for you.
Fishburne Military School hosting Campus Visit DayFishburne Military School is hosting a Campus Visit Day on Saturday, November 4th for area families wishing to learn more about the school and its programs.
Waynesboro YMCA announces Tri for the Y to return in 2018The Waynesboro YMCA Tri for the Y is returning in 2018. The June 2 sprint triathlon will be hosted by the Y on a course beginning at the Ridgeview Park pool.
Live Blog: UVA faces Pitt in key ACC football matchupChris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) for a key conference matchup.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
According to an article from Joslin Diabetes Center, “This low-impact aerobic exercise is less stress on your joints, bones, and muscles than most land-based aerobic exercises such as running. Being in the water makes it easier to lift and move different parts of your body, which increases your range of motion and flexibility. Also, the water pressure cushions your submerged body parts, which helps decrease swelling around the joints.”
Brown started with the Waynesboro YMCA water aerobics program last summer. She could not swim, but needed something that would be low impact and aerobic.
She stayed close to the side of the pool in the beginning. Over time, she was able to overcome her fear of the water.
The benefits she gains due to water aerobics include lessen back pain, more mobility, and friendships. Now, Brown looks forward to her water aerobics class.
Discussion