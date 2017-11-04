Washington and Lee tops Bridgewater, 49-21

Bridgewater recovered five of nine Washington & Lee fumbles, but couldn’t convert in the second half of a 49-21 loss to the Generals.

Gary Ramey Jr. led the defense with 12 tackles and a forced fumble. Muhammad Kahn had two forced fumbles and two tackles for loss, and Deshomd Denny recovered two fumbles for the Eagles.

Bridgewater scored three touchdowns off W&L fumbles in a first half that ended 21-21. The Generals also ended the half by losing a fumble on the BC 2-yard line (recovered by Denny).

With the Eagles trailing 14-0 early, the Generals fumbled a punt snap and Brady Barefoot made the tackle to set up excellent field position. Rayvon Johnson beat his defender to the ball for a contested touchdown catch on third down.

Kahn forced a fumble on the next possession on an inside run, that was recovered by Bobby Hix. Raymond Goodman III was able to touch the pylon on a sweep to make it 14-14.

W&L’s Josh Breece bounced right off a tackle and nobody was in the gap, allowing him to break it 61 yards to restore a home lead. Kahn forced another fumble on the next Generals possession however, which was also recovered by Denny. Johnson finished off the drive with his second TD catch of the day to even the scoreline at 21-21.

The Eagles had a fumble of their own on the first series of the second half, as the Generals scored two quick touchdowns to take a 35-21 lead.

Bridgewater recovered two more fumbles later in the third, but went 3-and-out after both opportunities.

Early in the fourth quarter, Isaac Evans forced yet another fumble near the pylon. The ball was spotted at the 1-yard line, and Collin Sherman carried it in the next play to stretch the gap to 42-21.

Washington & Lee had scored two touchdowns by the second BC offensive snap of the game. After the Generals converted a fourth-and-11 en route to a 6:41 opening scoring drive, Gary Reames took an interception back to the house for a quick 14-0 lead.

Breece totaled 249 yards on the ground and set a new school single season rushing mark in the process. Sherman had 159 yards and four TDs on 22 carries.

Bridgewater (4-5, 1-5 ODAC) will wrap up its 2017 season next weekend at Washington University- St. Louis. W&L is 7-2, 4-1 and can win the ODAC title with a victory next week.