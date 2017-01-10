Washington and Lee names new associate deans for College, Williams School

Campbell named new associate dean of college at Washington and Lee

Gwyn E. Campbell, professor of Spanish at Washington and Lee University, is the new associate dean of the college, beginning July 1. She succeeds Marcia France, who has held that post since 2012. After a sabbatical, France will be returning to the classroom, where she teaches organic chemistry.

Campbell, who teaches Spanish language, literature and culture, as well as courses in the Medieval and Renaissance Studies program, came to W&L in 1985. She holds an honors B.A. in French and Spanish, summa cum laude, from McMaster University, an M.A. in Spanish from the University of Western Ontario, and both an M.A. and Ph.D. in Spanish from Princeton University. She served for a number of years as head of the Spanish division of the Department of Romance Languages, and is currently also affiliate faculty in both the Medieval and Renaissance Studies and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies programs. A member of the Graduate Student Fellowship Committee, Campbell previously served on many university committees, including the Committee on Courses and Degrees, the Student Affairs Committee and the Faculty Executive Committee. She has been the university’s Fulbright program advisor since 2015. The appointment as associate dean of the college is a capstone to Campbell’s career at Washington and Lee.

“I am honored to accept this appointment and delighted to be able to serve the university in this capacity, as well as to have the chance to collaborate closely with Dean Suzanne Keen and Associate Dean Wendy Price,” said Campbell. “While I will miss the exhilaration of teaching, I welcome this exciting opportunity to work with our students, in all disciplines across the college and beyond, in a different role.”

The associate dean of the college focuses on academic performance and support, collaborating when appropriate with the Office of Student Affairs. The associate dean also coordinates undergraduate and graduate fellowship applications for students.

“Expanding and promoting fellowships opportunities for students is a top priority, and Gwyn Campbell has already shown remarkable skill and dedication in her work as the Fulbright adviser,” said Keen. “Gwyn will help us capitalize on the momentum that Marcia has built up in that area.”

Marcia France, the John T. Herwick, M.D. Professor of Chemistry at Washington and Lee, arrived at W&L in 1994. She holds an S.B. in chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an M.S. in chemistry from Yale University and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the California Institute of Technology. She helped develop and serves as co-director of W&L’s partnership with the University of St. Andrews, in Scotland, which provides a study-abroad opportunity for W&L students studying science and preparing to enter a health profession. She created and teaches the Science of Cooking course in Italy. France is active in the university’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, having served in several posts, including president.

“We are grateful to Professor France for her outstanding service,” said Keen. “She has been a tireless advocate for students in need of support and made an impact through committee leadership, behind-the-scenes work on behalf of students and collaborations across campus.

“In academics, she ran the first-year seminar program at W&L, expanding the offerings of these small discussion- and project-based courses,” Keen continued. “She contributed substantially to global learning through membership on the International Education Committee and her continuing work as a liaison to St. Andrews. She has also enjoyed great success as a fellowships adviser, including the university’s first Rhodes Scholar in many years, its first Schwarzman Scholar, a Gates winner, a Beinecke winner, many Fulbrights, and more. In strategic planning, she chaired the ad hoc Futures of STEM Pedagogy committee, serving as first author of a superb report that was subsequently incorporated into the college’s Strategic Plan in 2016. Her work as associate dean will have a lasting impact on the university.”

Diette named new associate dean of Williams School of Commerce

Timothy Diette, the Harry E. and Mary Jayne W. Redenbaugh Term Associate Professor of Economics at Washington and Lee University, is the new associate dean of the Williams School of Commerce, Economics, and Politics, beginning July 1. He succeeds Raquel Alexander, who has held that post since 2015. Alexander is leaving W&L in June to become dean of the College of Management at Bucknell University.

Diette joined the Williams School faculty in 2004. He holds an honors B.A. in economics and history, summa cum laude, from the University of Vermont, and an M.S. and a Ph.D. in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Prior to W&L, he worked in the finance departments at Bank of America and Wachovia, followed by a stint as an economist for the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

He has served since 2016 as acting head of the Economics Department, teaching courses in Economics of Education and Health Economics, and is affiliate faculty in both the Africana Studies Program and the Shepherd Poverty Program. He also helped create and advises students for the Education Policy minor.

Diette serves on the university’s SACS Reaffirmation Team and as a faculty representative to the Board of Trustees, as well as on a number of university committees, including the Faculty Administrators Evaluation Committee and the President’s Advisory Committee. He previously served on the Student Affairs Committee, the Faculty Executive Committee and the Student Faculty Hearing Board. He is also a member of the Shepherd Program’s Strategic Planning Steering, Faculty Review and Advisory committees, and served on the organizing committees for Questioning the Good Life and Questioning Passion, two year-long seminar series devoted to the interdisciplinary study of contemporary topics.

“I am excited to serve W&L in this capacity,” said Diette. “I look forward to strengthening the Williams School’s connections to the College, the Law School and our interdisciplinary programs, and to supporting student and faculty initiatives that further the mission of the university.”

In addition to advising the dean on a variety of matters, the associate dean of the Williams School focuses on operations and accreditation. The associate dean also represents the Williams School on a number of university committees and works closely with the dean and faculty of the Williams School on curriculum and program development.

“Tim has been a great example of the W&L teacher-scholar throughout his time at W&L,” said Robert Straughan, Crawford Family Dean of the Williams School. “He has a passion for understanding the human-capital impact of a variety of institutional variables, particularly related to education. The classes that he teaches, the research that he conducts, and his involvement in the broader Lexington community reflect that passion.

“I’m quite excited to welcome Tim to this new role,” Straughan continued. “I think he will find even more ways to contribute to the advancement of the Williams School and Washington and Lee.”