Washington and Lee names new associate dean

Meredith McCoy has joined Washington and Lee University as an associate dean of the college, effective Aug. 21.

McCoy serves as the college’s liaison to manifold departments and university offices and has primary responsibilities for college facilities, budgets, compliance, foreign language teaching assistants, and staff.

“Meredith brings skills in student support to a complex role that also requires expertise in managing complex projects and large budgets,” said Suzanne Keen, dean of the college. “She will join Associate Dean Gwyn E. Campbell and the other deans and faculty on the Automatic Rule and Reinstatement Committee, and we are delighted that she will be part of the team.”

McCoy holds a B.A. in psychology from the University of Iowa, as well a Ph.D. in education from UCLA. Her professional background includes 15 years at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, where she served as director of student affairs and most recently adjunct professor for the department of medicine. Prior to her time at UCLA, McCoy worked at the University of Iowa as a project manager for the Carver College of Medicine.

McCoy is affiliated with a number of professional activities on a national and community level, including serving as a reviewer for the Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education (NASPA) and as a former college preparation program volunteer for the Hearts of Los Angeles (HOLA).

“This is certainly an energetic and important time in the university’s trajectory to join the community,” said McCoy. “I’m excited about the opportunity to work alongside such talented and forward-thinking students, staff, and faculty, and I consider it a privilege to play a small role in supporting their efforts.”