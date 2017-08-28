 jump to example.com

Washington and Lee begins Questioning Intimacy lecture series

Published Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, 12:02 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Washington and Lee’s Questioning Intimacy lecture series begins Thursday, Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m. in Stackhouse Theatre with well-known lecturer and social scientist Eric Klinenberg. The title of his lecture is “The Sociology of Connection: From Going Solo to Modern Romance.”

washington and lee universityThis is the third series of its kind that W&L has facilitated, beginning with Questioning the Good Life in 2012-13 and followed by Questioning Passion in 2015-16.

Questioning Intimacy is a year-long seminar series that strives to explore intimacy in its various forms. The seminar is organized around a series of six visiting speakers chosen for the discipline they represent and the perspective they bring to W&L’s study of intimacy. Each of the speakers is a leader in his or her field.

“I think the great thing about this series is that it is engaging at a gut level, and can be interesting for all disciplines,” said Karla Murdock, professor of psychology. “Almost anyone, at any age and from any walk of life, is curious about intimacy in some form or other. This is relevant to all of us.”

The three public lectures in the fall provide occasion for reflection on the meaning, experience, future, and value of intimate life. In addition to Klinenberg, speakers include poet and literary critic Susan Stewart and evolutionary psychologist Zanna Clay. Three public lectures in the winter/spring will explore these themes in applied or practical settings. These speakers include urbanist Charles Montgomery, legal scholar Anita Allen, and Pediatric oncologist and Divinity School professor Raymond Barfield.

Questioning Intimacy series speaker dates and times are as follows:

  • Thursday, Sept. 14, 4:30 p.m.: Eric Klinenberg (Stackhouse Theater, Elrod Commons)
  • Thursday, Sept. 28, 4:00 p.m.: Susan Stewart – public lecture (Stackhouse Theater, Elrod Commons)
  • Thursday, Nov. 2, 4:30 p.m.: Zanna Clay (Stackhouse Theater, Elrod Commons)
  • Thursday, Jan. 11, 4:30 p.m.: Charles Montgomery (Stackhouse Theater, Elrod Commons)
  • Thursday, Feb. 1, 4:30 p.m.: Anita Allen (Stackhouse Theater, Elrod Commons)
  • Thursday, Mar. 1, 4:30 p.m.: Raymond Barfield (Stackhouse Theater, Elrod Commons)

The public lectures are free and open to the public.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
VDOT lifting lane closures for Labor Day travel
VMI football closes out preseason camp
Hillcats drop series finale
Squirrels split series: Final homestand starts Monday
P-Nats close out regular season home schedule with W
Talk Saves Lives suicide prevention program offered on Sept. 20
Transportation researcher appointed to federal advisory council on motorcycle safety
Field Hockey: No. 10 Virginia falls 4-2 to No. 7 Penn State
Could global warming really already be a factor in the evolution of wildlife species?
AAA: Harvey to impact gas prices
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Aug. 28-Sept. 1
Virginia horses test positive for equine herpesvirus-1
Downtown Lexington building receives historic designation
‘Dream Big’ at IX Art Park during Freefall Music & Art Festival
Unearned runs the difference in 6-2 Hillcats loss
Thunder strike back, thump Squirrels
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 