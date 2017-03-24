Warner, Trump on GOP pullback on TrumpCare

U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner comment on TrumpCare being pulled down in the House of Representatives.

“It’s clear there is little support for TrumpCare, a bill that takes away health care from 24 million Americans, makes older Americans face higher premiums, burdens states with dramatic Medicaid cuts, and deprives women of access and coverage. And all of this to deliver what amounts to a tax break for the wealthiest Americans at the expense of middle class families and seniors,” Kaine said.

“I doubt that the vote on TrumpCare would have been pulled down if not for hundreds of thousands of Americans going to town hall meetings, calling their members of Congress, writing letters, and holding marches. I applaud the energetic activism of the American people.”

“The reality is that more American families still want improvements to the current health care system and we shouldn’t give up on making reforms. As a member of the Senate HELP Committee, I look forward to bipartisan dialogue to enhance coverage, quality, and affordability.”

Warner offered a comment on Twitter.

#Trumpcare rejected. It’s time for House Republicans to work with us to fix #ACA for all Americans. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) March 24, 2017