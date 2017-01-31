Warner statement on Gorsuch Supreme Court nomination

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) released the following statement on President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The American people deserve a Supreme Court comprised of justices who faithfully interpret and uphold the Constitution while serving as an independent and vigilant check on the other branches of government. Though I wish the President had taken the time to review a larger set of judicial candidates than the ones recommended by conservative advocacy organizations, Judge Neil Gorsuch has an impressive résumé and academic background. However, his record must be thoroughly vetted to ensure his views and judicial philosophy are not out of the mainstream. I look forward to carefully reviewing Judge Gorsuch’s qualifications before deciding whether I believe he is fit to serve on our nation’s highest court.”