Warner on Sessions confirmation as AG
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released the below statement after the Senate voted 52-47 to confirm Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) as Attorney General. This morning, Senator Warner spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate in opposition to the nomination. Video of that speech is available here. Audio is available here.
“The Attorney General is charged with impartially and independently enforcing our nation’s laws and protecting the civil rights of all Americans. These are solemn responsibilities, and though I opposed this nomination, I will hold Senator Sessions accountable for executing them faithfully as Attorney General.”
