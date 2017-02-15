Warner on Senate vote on gun measure

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) comments on a Senate vote to use the Congressional Review Act to permanently block a federal rule that would prevent individuals with serious mental impairments from obtaining firearms.

“I opposed today’s effort in the Senate to reopen a loophole that prevents individuals with serious mental impairments who should not possess firearms from being reported to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Virginia has long been a leader in providing appropriate data to the national background check system, and following the tragic events at Virginia Tech nearly ten years ago, the importance of having a functioning background check system is all too clear.

“I appreciate that there are those with concerns about the final rule, but I also do not believe this is an appropriate use of the Congressional Review Act. Repealing the rule in its entirety and prohibiting the future promulgation of a ‘substantially similar’ rule in perpetuity is, in my view, a heavy-handed way to address this complicated issue.

“Further, given Congress’ inability to pass even the most commonsense bipartisan gun violence prevention measures, it strikes me as particularly imprudent to further erode the quality of our background check system.

“For these reasons, I did not support the resolution to disapprove of the regulation.”