Warner response to President Trump address to Congress

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released the following statement in response to President Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress.

“For those Americans looking for a clear and forward-looking agenda, tonight’s speech raised more questions than it answered. I believe the President missed an opportunity to begin to reach out beyond his political base to all Americans. And despite his claims to be concerned about our deficit, I am deeply concerned that the Trump agenda will make our nation’s underlying $20 trillion debt even worse. Americans did not hear specifics on his plans to replace the Affordable Care Act, protect Social Security and Medicare, and reform our tax code. His plans for more cuts in discretionary spending will not even begin to pay for his proposed increases in defense spending, and neither will cuts to foreign aid or wildly unrealistic promises of economic growth.

“I have long supported investing to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure, and if President Trump is willing to work in a bipartisan fashion we can accomplish that goal. But it will require sustained focus and bipartisan ‎commitment from the President.”