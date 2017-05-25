 jump to example.com

Warner questions OMB director, Treasury secretary on Trump budget

Published Thursday, May. 25, 2017, 3:35 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Senator Mark Warner questioned OMB Director Mick Mulvaney and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin today at a set of Budget and Finance Committee hearings to review President Trump’s budget and tax cut plans.

mark warnerSen. Warner has said the Trump budget is “based on unrealistic growth estimates” and has called instead for a “more responsible approach to fixing our nation’s balance sheet.”

During the hearings, Sen. Warner told both Director Mulvaney and Secretary Mnuchin that the Administration’s budget numbers do not add up, and questioned how the Administration could pay for $5 trillion in vague tax cuts without threatening popular tax deductions such as the mortgage interest deduction, charitable donations and the deduction for employer-provided healthcare plans.

 

Q&A: Mulvaney

Warner: The specific question is: you have 5 trillion dollars in costs in your tax plan—unpaid for. You cannot pay for it in any revenue neutral basis without double or triple counting, or dynamic scoring on steroids. If you take charitable, home mortgage, and retirement accounts off the table as not being cut.

Mulvaney: Right.

Warner: You can’t get there. The numbers do not add up. And, by the way, I don’t think you haven’t told the American public yet that—to even get close—you’re going to have to then take off the deductibility of employer provided healthcare plans. So that’s on the table?

Mulvaney: Here is what’s on the table, which I think the one page of principles that we sent to—

Warner: Sir, I’ve gone through these—I know you have as well. I spent years going through these numbers to try to get them to balance. You have to go where the money is if you’re talking about any kind of rational revenue neutral plan. And I don’t think you can get there. I don’t think your numbers add up. I think they don’t pass the smell test. And I think, frankly, what Senator Whitehouse was pushing at—that you are not double counting—I just don’t see that as well because you have put dynamic scoring in place. Dynamic scoring assumes the tax cuts. Because you can’t say dynamic scoring alone is going to come about without the tax cuts in place. So if you’re counting those on the dynamic scoring process, you have to bake that in, so it’s not truly a revenue neutral tax plan. To get 5 trillion dollars in savings, when you take charitable, home mortgage and retirement accounts off the table the numbers just don’t add up.

 

Q&A: Mnuchin

Warner: Right now at $20 trillion, as interest rates go up…again we discussed this before, that adds just an additional debt service: $140 billion a year in additional payments right off the top. So, I’d argue, you balloon the debt and whatever benefit you get from the tax cut is going to be erased by additional deficit payments.

Mnuchin: Senator Warner, I assure you that we appreciate the significance of the debt having gone from $10 trillion to $20 trillion—

Warner: And again, both sides bear responsibility. All I would say sir is, I’ve spent a couple of years looking through these numbers pretty closely. I think, based on reasonable, normal assumptions with anything close to traditional scoring—even if you do a little bit of bump on dynamic scoring. You can’t get to $5 trillion dollars of tax expenditures without going after the largest one like employer-based healthcare. I really fear that this becomes harder than it looks and I am worried if you are around the 3% growth rate assumptions, I’ll look more, but I am worried as ell about dynamic scoring that has to include the tax cut assumptions yet you are saying that they are not counted in the budget. So there seems to be again double-counting. I’m also very worried that we are taking domestic discretionary spending down to 3% of GDP—that’s the lowest it’s ever been. And, you know, we were both business guys. You invest in a business if that business invests in education, plant and equipment, and staying ahead of the competition. A government does that by investing in education, infrastructure, and research and development. Unfortunately, your budget slashes investments in education, infrastructure and research and development. That’s not going to lead, I believe, to the kind of growth that you have in your underlying assumptions.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Legislation to test-drive portable benefit models introduced in House, Senate
Nighttime paving to close Interstate 64 west ramps at Exit 118
Augusta County Alliance comments on DEQ pipeline announcement
Flake, Kaine introduce AUMF against ISIS, al-Qaeda, Taliban
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hires senior director to lead Project 2025
Terrorism expert: Manchester bombing may show group is losing power
Nikki McCray-Penson named ODU women’s basketball coach
LG candidate Susan Platt calls for Confederate scrubbing
McAuliffe administration drops water analysis for Virginia pipelines
P-Nats go on offense in doubleheader sweep
Mental health, wellness coalition launches public awareness campaign
Trump administration using campaign of disinformation, secrecy to target immigrants
Double-oh-no: Squirrels shut out in double dip
Shenandoah Valley Tourism Partnership unveils new marketing partnership
Weather alters ACC Baseball Championship schedule
SoCon: VMI Keydets fall to top-seeded Mercer, 11-6
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 