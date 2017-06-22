 jump to example.com

Warner, Kaine: Trumpcare’s Medicaid cuts will have significant impact

Published Thursday, Jun. 22, 2017, 7:54 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine have asked Virginia health officials for a detailed assessment of the health care impacts of Medicaid cuts and per-capita Medicaid caps that are included in Republican proposals to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

healthcareThe Republican Trumpcare proposal (AHCA – HR 1628) adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives on May 4th included significant reductions in federal support for Medicaid services to the poor, disabled, pregnant women, the elderly and two-out-of-three Virginia nursing home residents. The Senate Republican proposal, negotiated in secret over several weeks, has not yet been publicly shared with states, Democratic colleagues, or the public.

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the AHCA would cut Medicaid by $834 billion over ten years. In fiscal year 2016, the federal government provided about $4 billion, or 51%, of the funding for Medicaid recipients in Virginia, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. An analysis by The Urban Institute estimates the deep cuts and caps included in the House Republican Trumpcare proposal would require Virginia to spend an additional $900 million over ten years just to maintain the current level of Medicaid services.

“A reduction of that magnitude or even one close to it – especially to an already efficient program like Virginia’s – could have devastating effects,” Sens. Warner and Kaine wrote in a joint letter to Virginia Health Sec. William Hazel. “It is therefore essential that Virginians understand how a proposal of this nature would impact their access to care.”

Medicaid is a joint federal and state healthcare partnership, and as former Virginia governors, both Sens. Warner and Kaine have successfully administered Virginia’s Medicaid program. The senators asked Sec. Hazel a series of questions about Trumpcare’s potential impacts on the health and well-being of vulnerable Virginians, including the potential loss of a requirement to include coverage for behavioral health services, as well as the impact on Virginians who are receiving addiction services through Medicaid managed care plans. The senators also asked Sec. Hazel if Trumpcare’s cuts and caps will impact Virginia’s legally binding agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to provide more costly community-based health services to vulnerable populations.

The text of the letter is available here.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
French beats Squirrels for third time
Valley League Roundup: Turks top River Bandits
Schools statewide earn top honors from youth traffic-safety program
Tickets available for 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game
Poll: Northam with sizable lead on Gillespie in Virginia governor race
UVA’s Mendenhall elevates Vic So’oto to defensive line coach
Warner, Kaine: Trumpcare ‘dangerous’
How does Trumpcare, Trump budget affect Virginia public schools?
Engineering professor develops potential method of objectively detecting ADHD
Game Notes: Turks host Woodstock on Wednesday
Campfire Grill opens at Massanutten Resort
Virginia truck driving champions crowned
Community members come together for CASA for Children
It’s the summer solstice: Celebrate with Virginia farm products
Coonrod carries Squirrels in series opener
Virginia State Police wrap US Route 15 Border-to-Border Enforcement Op
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 