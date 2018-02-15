Warner, Kaine on Senate vote on DREAMers

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released the following statement after the Senate failed to advance bipartisan legislation to protect young immigrants known as DREAMers, which failed by a 54-45 vote.

“I’m extremely disappointed that our reasonable, bipartisan compromise failed to garner the 60 votes needed to move forward. I will continue to work with my colleagues to protect the DREAMers, who know no other home but America.”

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement following the Senate vote.

“President Trump created a crisis, asked Congress to clean up his mess, and when we reached a compromise that delivered on his promises to protect DREAMers and boost border security, he refused to take yes for an answer and tanked the deal. I’m disappointed, but I won’t give up on protecting DREAMers from deportation. La lucha sigue – the fight continues.”

