 jump to example.com

Warner, Kaine reintroduce bill to aid rural Virginia hospitals

Published Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 10:28 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

mark warner tim kaineU.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) introduced bipartisan legislation to ensure hospitals are fairly reimbursed for their services by the federal government and are able to remain open and functioning, especially in Virginia’s underserved and economically struggling regions.

The budget-neutral Fair Medicare Hospital Payments Act of 2017 (S.397) would correct a flawed formula that results in disproportionately low Medicare reimbursement payments to hospitals in rural and low-wage areas.

The Senators introduced the same legislation last year.

“Healthcare centers in rural areas already face unique challenges in providing care to underserved communities,” said Sen. Warner. “This is particularly true in Virginia, where some hospitals are the sole location in the area, and their closure would require patients to travel long distances to see a doctor. Our bipartisan legislation provides the funding Virginia’s rural hospitals need to continue providing lifesaving care.”

“Rural hospitals play a vital role in delivering care to Virginians but face too many threats to their long-term viability,” said Sen. Kaine. “By establishing a national minimum ‘area wage index’ for Medicare reimbursement, the bipartisan Fair Medicare Hospital Payments Act will remove one of these threats to the future of rural hospitals and will improve the delivery of care for rural communities in Virginia.”

The Fair Medicare Hospital Payments Act of 2017 would establish a national minimum “area wage index” of 0.874. The area wage index is based on the relative hospital wage level in the hospital’s geographic area compared to the national average. Over the past three decades, legislative and regulatory changes have combined with broader economic trends to create an uneven playing field that has resulted in hospitals losing out on millions of dollars in Medicare payments annually.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, there are at least 19 hospitals in Virginia that currently have an index below 0.874 and would benefit from this change. This legislation has been endorsed by the Virginia Hospital Association and the National Rural Health Association.

 

List of Virginia hospitals

Hospital Name City
Johnston Memorial Hospital Abingdon, VA
Lonesome Pine Hospital Big Stone Gap, VA
LewisGale Hospital – Montgomery Blacksburg, VA
Southampton Memorial Hospital Franklin, VA
Twin County Regional Healthcare, Inc. Galax, VA
Buchanan General Hospital Grundy, VA
Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital Harrisonburg, VA
Smyth County Community Hospital Smyth, VA
Memorial Hospital Martinsville, VA
Riverside Shore Memorial Nassawadox, VA
Norton Community Hospital Norton, VA
Wellmont Mountain View Regional Medical Center Norton, VA
LewisGale Hospital – Pulaski Pulaski, VA
Clinch Valley Medical Center Richlands, VA
Russell County Medical Center Russell, VA
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital South Hill, VA
Riverside Tappahannock Hospital Tappahannock, VA
Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital Tazewell, VA
Wythe County Community Hospital Wytheville, VA

 

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Previewing UVA-UNC

Chris Graham previews the matchup between #14 UVA and #10 UNC in ACC Saturday Night Hoops.

Poll: Kaine with big leads in early look at 2018 U.S. Senate race

Sen. Tim Kaine has big leads on two possible big-name Republican challengers in an early, early look at his 2018 re-election race.

Staunton man arrested in drug sting

A Staunton man is behind bars after being arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges following an investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement.

David Swanson: Understanding Robert E. Lee supporters

A message to those who consider it disgraceful to have a giant statue of Robert E. Lee in the middle of Charlottesville.

Poll: Perriello, Northam tied, both lead GOP contenders for governor

Tom Perriello and Ralph Northam are tied in the race for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Report: About a third of Virginia farm workers are immigrants

New data emphasizes the contributions of immigrants to Virginia agriculture and the need for immigration reform.

Reality starting to sink in: Ceiling for this UVA team not as high as we thought

I feel like I just watched an overmatched UVA team lose a game in I don’t know how long.

#12 Duke rallies, tops #14 UVA, 65-55

#12 Duke beat #14 UVA at its own game, holding the Cavs to a season-low in a 65-55 win Wednesday night.

Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store

The Waynesboro Salvation Army announced that its Family Thrift Store on Arch Avenue will close March 31.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Fake news and social media

Chris Graham talks with Virginia Tech professor Mark Orr to learn more about research into the impact of social media on society.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 