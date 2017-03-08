 jump to example.com

Warner, Kaine announce bill to improve women’s healthcare access

Published Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2017, 6:41 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

mark warner tim kaineOn International Women’s Day, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced that they are original co-sponsors of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that would guard a woman’s right to safe and legal abortion. The act would prevent restrictive regulations and laws – such as those in place in states like Virginia – that curtail reproductive health services for women. Unfortunately, in the year since Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt was argued and in the months since the Supreme Court declared the decisive victory for women and their families, politically motivated attacks against women’s health care have increased across the country.

“Women should have the right to make their own reproductive health decisions based on their own values and using the best medical judgment available, not on the basis of where they live or the views of politicians there,” Warner said.

“This bill seeks to stop laws aimed at restricting a basic Constitutional right afforded to women decades ago. Every woman has the right to make her own health care decisions. We must protect the access women have to basic health care freedoms from restrictive regulations and deceptive laws. This is not just a women’s issue, but a family and an economic issue,”Kaine said.

Warner and Kaine joined Senators Richard Blumenthal and Tammy Baldwin in introducing the Women’s Health Protection Act. The bill has 40 co-sponsors in the Senate and 102 cosponsors in the House.

This legislation would prohibit laws that impose burdensome requirements on access to reproductive health services such as requiring doctors to perform tests and procedures that doctors have deemed medically unnecessary or preventing doctors from prescribing and dispensing medication as is medically appropriate. Other examples of laws that make it more difficult for a woman to access an abortion include restrictions on medical training for future abortion providers, requirements concerning the physical layout of clinics where abortions are performed, and forced waiting periods for patients.

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 