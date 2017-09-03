Warner, Kaine announce $10 million for Virginia airports
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced that four Virginia airports will receive a total of $10,504,562 in federal funding from the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to improve and enhance airport infrastructure.
“Our local airports face growing challenges in maintaining critical infrastructure while delivering quality services to their flyers,” the Senators said. “This funding will help airports in our Commonwealth balance these priorities while guaranteeing the safety of all travelers.”
Airports and project amounts are listed below:
- Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport (Blacksburg) – $9,266,251. This grant will help fund the extension of the airport’s runway.
- Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport – $737,412. This grant will help rehabilitate the airport’s existing taxiway.
- Roanoke-Blacksburg (Woodrum Field) Regional Airport – $276,672. This grant will fund the acquisition of a replacement plow truck, plow and spreader to keep the airport serviceable during snow periods and aid in the efficiency and safety of operations.
- Ingalls Field Airport (Bath County) – $224,227. This grant will fund the construction of a single pump fuel facility to generate revenue and assist the airport to be as self-sustaining as possible.
Discussion