Warner, Kaine announce $10 million for Virginia airports

Published Sunday, Sep. 3, 2017, 7:49 am

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced that four Virginia airports will receive a total of $10,504,562 in federal funding from the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to improve and enhance airport infrastructure.

virginia“Our local airports face growing challenges in maintaining critical infrastructure while delivering quality services to their flyers,” the Senators said. “This funding will help airports in our Commonwealth balance these priorities while guaranteeing the safety of all travelers.”

Airports and project amounts are listed below:

