Warner, Kaine accepting applications for U.S. Marshal, U.S. Attorney
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) are now accepting applications for the positions of U.S. Marshal for the Eastern and Western District, and U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia to replace current officeholders as the Trump Administration continues its transition.
After receipt of applications, the senators will select from the list of qualified law enforcement personnel and attorneys to recommend for President Trump’s nomination. The White House will then nominate individuals to be considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The nominations are subject to confirmation by the full Senate.
“U.S. Marshals are law enforcement professionals tasked with carrying out the intent of the federal judiciary, providing protection and apprehending wanted fugitives. Similarly, U.S. Attorneys play an integral role in protecting a geographically diverse region on a wide range of issues – from human trafficking, narcotics, and gang violence to white collar crime and public corruption,” said the Senators. “As we begin the transition process for these two key positions in Virginia’s two districts, we look forward to reviewing qualified candidates and selecting the right individuals.”
Interested applicants should visit Senator Warner’s website for application instructions. The application period will close Monday, March 20.
