 jump to example.com

Warner to oppose nomination of Gorsuch to Supreme Court

Published Monday, Apr. 3, 2017, 12:35 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

mark warnerU.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) announced today that he intends to vote against cloture and final confirmation for the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, and released the following statement:

“Despite his impressive academic credentials, Judge Gorsuch’s record and evasive responses – even refusing to answer questions regarding his views of cases like Roe v. Wade and Citizens United – do not give me confidence that he possesses a judicial philosophy that will serve the American public well. ‎

“At the same time, I have grave concerns about any attempt to change Senate rules on confirmation of Supreme Court nominees. These changes would have severe and lasting consequences on our Supreme Court, which I believe should remain above the current hyper-partisan environment rather than being shaped by it. I have hoped that bipartisan efforts would result in a better way forward, instead of Republicans threatening to impose the ‘nuclear’ option. But such a threat is not alone reason enough to support a nominee who has not provided the Senate with sufficient assurances regarding his approach and judicial philosophy.  Consequently, I plan to vote against cloture and against his confirmation.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Accountability, straight talk and chemistry create a winning EMU volleyball team
Virginia Tech researchers: Android apps can conspire to mine information from your smartphone
Wrecked crash cushion tour to highlight VDOT Work Zone Awareness Week
Online course for Virginia forest landowners begins May 15
April is National Safe Digging Month
Video: Chris Graham reviews WrestleMania 33
Late VMI comeback falls short in 9-8 loss to Samford
No. 2 Louisville rallies, tops No. 16 UVA, 4-3, takes weekend series
Barbee, Taormina homer Liberty past Bethune-Cookman, 6-1
WTJU releases 2017 Rock Marathon program schedule
Rescue medication for opioid overdoses available
McAuliffe announces Virginia High School Student Voter Registration Week
Richmond Flying Squirrels release Opening Day roster
Mutant protein sheds lights on viral propagation
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: April 3-7
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month: Are you watching the road?
Gardeners advised to toughen up seedlings for spring planting
Mild winter could leave farmers high and dry this spring
MACROCK returns for 20th annual festival April 7-8
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts: April 3-7
AAA: Gas prices ticking upward
Former NATO Commander to give commencement speech at Bridgewater College
STAB announces teaching fellows program with UPenn
Deadline approaching for Albemarle County tax relief applicants
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 