Warner on easening of Russia sanctions
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement on the Treasury Department’s announcement that it will make an adjustment to economic sanctions on Russia in order to allow cybersecurity sales from American businesses to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).
“I am concerned about the signal sent by today’s actions to allow companies to file certain applications with the FSB, the principal Russian intelligence agency. This minor fix is intended to help American companies, an intent I support, but this small step cannot be the first step in loosening or even lifting sanctions on the very intelligence agencies that interfered in our presidential election. The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has begun our committee inquiry into the Russian actions and our investigation will go wherever the intelligence leads. I will oppose any effort that results in any meaningful relief from sanctions put in place to punish Russia for their interference in our election or intended to deter them from trying again.”
