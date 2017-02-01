 jump to example.com

Warner announces bill to codify membership on National Security Council

Published Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 4:34 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

mark warnerU.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, announced today that he will introduce legislation to clarify the permanent membership of the National Security Council (NSC) to better ensure that decisions affecting the national security of the nation are not clouded by political calculations. The legislation addresses significant concerns following President Trump’s reorganization of the NSC, diminishing the permanent roles of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Director of National Intelligence and extending permanent NSC membership to a top campaign and political advisor.

“President Trump’s reorganization of the NSC is deeply troubling, and it reflects a misguided desire to place political considerations above the valued and sober advice of any president’s most experienced military and intelligence advisors,” Sen. Warner said. “The swift, broad and bipartisan criticism of President Trump’s NSC reorganization reflects a deep concern that this administration continues to deny, and even dismiss, the judgment of career public servants most responsible for evaluating risks and implementing policies to keep Americans safe. In this specific case, the administration’s misguided approach literally could mean the difference between war and peace.”

On Saturday, President Trump issued National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM) 2, which outlined how he would organize and use his National Security Council. In the memorandum, he elevated a senior political advisor to be a core member of the influential Principals Committee, while also removing the Director of National Intelligence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as permanent members of the Principals Committee unless issues pertaining to their responsibilities or expertise are to be discussed.

“Presidents from Truman to Obama have utilized the guidance of the NSC to make tough foreign policy decisions and keep our nation safe from harm,” Sen. Warner said. “Respected national security voices in both parties have pointed out that it is unprecedented for the president’s chief political advisor to be made part of a process that should be above politics.”

The Strengthening Oversight of National Security Act would specifically amend the National Security Act of 1947 to clarify membership at the senior advisory level of the NSC, ensuring that national security experts are the ones crafting national security policy. It does so by setting out in law limits to membership.

  • The bill amends the National Security Act to specify the composition of the National Security Council. In addition to the current statutorily designated NSC members, the bill adds the Director of National Intelligence and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
  • The bill further establishes that the composition of the cabinet-level interagency forum for policy consideration and decision making to support the NSC will reflect the membership of the NSC with flexibility to add other Senate-confirmed members. Any exceptions must be one-time actions and notified to Congress within 24 hours.
  • The bill requires the Consent of the Congress to add any non-Senate confirmed official except the National Security Advisor and Deputies, Homeland Security Advisor and Deputies, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff, Counsel, Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, and the Assistant to the Vice President for National Security. The composition limitation applies to members and attendees.

“The National Security Council makes some of the most important and sensitive recommendations to the President. Ensuring that those recommendations are made by knowledgeable professionals who can provide objective analysis is critically important at this time,” Sen. Warner said. 

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Virginia hospitals support 125K jobs, generate $40 billion in economic activity

Hospitals in Virginia serve as community pillars that provide public access to essential health services and are economic cornerstones.

Doug Walker appointed interim county executive in Albemarle County

Former Waynesboro city manager Doug Walker has been appointed Interim County Executive for Albemarle County effective February 1.

Community Foundation names new officers, adds two to board

Carl Rosberg has been named chair of the board of directors of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge

Goodlatte, staff under fire for work on Trump immigration executive order

Remember when Bob Goodlatte was concerned about executive overreach and the separation of powers? That was so Obama era.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Low End Podcast Theory

Chris Graham waxes poetic about favorite podcasts that he had to drop, and misadventures in trying to find new ones to replace them.

Goodlatte defends staff work on Trump immigration order

Bob Goodlatte has come under fire amid reports that members of his staff worked on the president's executive order on immigration.

Virginia brings action against Trump executive order on immigration

Attorney General Mark R. Herring today brought legal action against President Trump for his executive order on immigration.

Waynesboro Police warn residents of Medicare scam

The Waynesboro Police Department has gotten complaints regarding a reported Medicare scam.

House Republicans block redistricting reform

House Republicans can’t even tolerate watered-down redistricting reform.

Update: Fentanyl suspected in drug overdose deaths

Testing done in relation to a suspected drug overdose double fatality last week has confirmed the presence of Fentanyl at the scene.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 