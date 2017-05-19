 jump to example.com

Wanted subject arrested by Skyline Drug Task Force

Published Friday, May. 19, 2017, 8:00 pm

James Magnum Terrell, 40, of Stuarts Draft, was arrested by Skyline Drug Task Force this week on multiple outstanding arrest warrants and is currently being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail. Terrell has been wanted by the Waynesboro Police Department since September 30, 2014 and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office since February 4, 2017.

Members of the Skyline Task Force and numerous units from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop May 17, 2017, on a vehicle Terrell was driving. Terrell pulled over at the intersection of Rockfish Road and Dooms Crossing Road in Augusta County and was taken into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of two firearms.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office charged Terrell for possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possession of ammunition by a violent felon, and possession of a stolen firearm. Additional charges are pending from Waynesboro Police Department pending their investigation.

The outstanding charges that were pending on Terrell are listed as follows:

  • Waynesboro Police Department – Assault and Battery pending from 9/30/14
  • Augusta County Sheriff’s Office – Eluding of law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, abuse and neglect of a child with injury, driving revoked-DUI related – pending from 2/4/17

The Skyline Drug Task Force is composed of investigators from the Waynesboro Police Department, Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Department, Nelson County Sheriff’s Department and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.

