Wake Forest looks for win to solidify Big Dance ticket

#10 Wake Forest (18-12, 9-9 ACC) faces #15 Boston College (9-22, 2-16 ACC) on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the first round of the 2017 ACC Tournament.

Team Notes

Wake Forest ended the regular season with an 89-84 win at Virginia Tech

The Deacs rallied from down 13 points for their third straight double-digit comeback

Bryant Crawford led the Deacs with 26 points, tying his career high, highlighted by 13-14 FTs

18 regular season wins and nine ACC wins are the most for the Deacs since 2009-10

The Deacs had three ACC road wins for the first time since 2008-09

Seven regular season road/neutral wins are most for the Deacs since 10 in 2008-09

The Deacs won each of the last three games of the regular season in comeback fashion, rallying from down 19 (Pitt), 14 (Louisville) and 13 (Virginia Tech)

It is the first time in school history they have won three straight games when trailing by 10+

John Collins and Bryant Crawford combine to average 34.9 points per game, making them the highest scoring pair of Deacon teammates since 1994-95 (36.9 – Randolph Childress and Tim Duncan)

The duo has combined for 24 20-point games this season, most by Deacon teammates since 1995 (26 – Childress and Duncan)

Either Collins or Crawford has led the Deacs in scoring in 28 of 30 games this season