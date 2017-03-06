Wake Forest looks for win to solidify Big Dance ticket
Published Monday, Mar. 6, 2017, 5:53 pm
Wake Forest looks for win to solidify Big Dance ticket
#10 Wake Forest (18-12, 9-9 ACC) faces #15 Boston College (9-22, 2-16 ACC) on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the first round of the 2017 ACC Tournament.
Team Notes
- Wake Forest ended the regular season with an 89-84 win at Virginia Tech
- The Deacs rallied from down 13 points for their third straight double-digit comeback
- Bryant Crawford led the Deacs with 26 points, tying his career high, highlighted by 13-14 FTs
- 18 regular season wins and nine ACC wins are the most for the Deacs since 2009-10
- The Deacs had three ACC road wins for the first time since 2008-09
- Seven regular season road/neutral wins are most for the Deacs since 10 in 2008-09
- The Deacs won each of the last three games of the regular season in comeback fashion, rallying from down 19 (Pitt), 14 (Louisville) and 13 (Virginia Tech)
- It is the first time in school history they have won three straight games when trailing by 10+
- John Collins and Bryant Crawford combine to average 34.9 points per game, making them the highest scoring pair of Deacon teammates since 1994-95 (36.9 – Randolph Childress and Tim Duncan)
- The duo has combined for 24 20-point games this season, most by Deacon teammates since 1995 (26 – Childress and Duncan)
- Either Collins or Crawford has led the Deacs in scoring in 28 of 30 games this season
