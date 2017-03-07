Wake Forest holds off Boston College, 92-78

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Bryant Crawford led four Wake Forest double-digit scorers with 20 points, leading the Demon Deacons to a 92-78 win over Boston College on Tuesday in the first round of the 2017 ACC Tournament.

Wake (19-12, 10-9 ACC) led by as many as 10 in the first half, but Boston College (9-23, 2-17 ACC) cut the lead to six, at 44-38, at halftime, and pulled into a 53-53 tie with 15:06 to go on a layup by Nik Popovic.

The Demon Deacons took control with a 14-1 run over the next 2:32 to take control.

Wake Forest was 33-for-43 at the foul line on the afternoon.

John Collins finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Deacs, who advance to play Virginia Tech (21-9, 10-8 ACC) on Wednesday.