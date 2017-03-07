Wake Forest holds off Boston College, 92-78
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
Bryant Crawford led four Wake Forest double-digit scorers with 20 points, leading the Demon Deacons to a 92-78 win over Boston College on Tuesday in the first round of the 2017 ACC Tournament.
Wake (19-12, 10-9 ACC) led by as many as 10 in the first half, but Boston College (9-23, 2-17 ACC) cut the lead to six, at 44-38, at halftime, and pulled into a 53-53 tie with 15:06 to go on a layup by Nik Popovic.
The Demon Deacons took control with a 14-1 run over the next 2:32 to take control.
Wake Forest was 33-for-43 at the foul line on the afternoon.
John Collins finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Deacs, who advance to play Virginia Tech (21-9, 10-8 ACC) on Wednesday.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion