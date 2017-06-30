The votes are in: New Virginia license plate features HokieBird

The newest Hokie-themed personalized Virginia license plate features none other than the iconic HokieBird.

The new plate shows off Virginia Tech’s mascot standing with its arms crossed. It beat out two other designs in online public voting last spring.

“We are excited,” said Melanie Schramm, director of marketing. “This is the only spirit plate that features our mascot, and has added significance having been selected by our fans through online participation.”

Hokie fans can purchase the new license plate at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ website or their local DMV office.

The plate is the fourth Hokie spirit design to be implemented by the Virginia DMV. Others include the university’s shield, the athletic “VT,” and the university seal.

The most recent data available show Hokie pride is strong among Virginia car owners.

The original three varieties of Virginia Tech plates claim the top three spots in a list of top 10 collegiate plates in Virginia, and total more than the next seven schools in the list combined.

Revenue from the license plate sales goes directly to support university scholarships. After the sale of the first 1,000 plates, $15 of the $25 fee is transferred to Virginia Tech. Purchases of such revenue-sharing plates may be tax-deductible.

Hokie-themed plate sales in Virginia generate roughly $260,000 each fiscal year for university scholarships, totaling more than $3.9 million since the 1991-92 fiscal year.

“In addition to showing off your Hokie spirit, you’re also showing off your Hokie pride by giving back and supporting vital student scholarships,” Schramm said.

For more information on Virginia Tech license plates, visit the Virginia DMV’s website or your local DMV office.