 jump to example.com

The votes are in: New Virginia license plate features HokieBird

Published Friday, Jun. 30, 2017, 9:34 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The newest Hokie-themed personalized Virginia license plate features none other than the iconic HokieBird.

hokiebird license plateThe new plate shows off Virginia Tech’s mascot standing with its arms crossed. It beat out two other designs in online public voting last spring.

“We are excited,” said Melanie Schramm, director of marketing. “This is the only spirit plate that features our mascot, and has added significance having been selected by our fans through online participation.”

Hokie fans can purchase the new license plate at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ website or their local DMV office.

The plate is the fourth Hokie spirit design to be implemented by the Virginia DMV. Others include the university’s shield, the athletic “VT,” and the university seal.

The most recent data available show Hokie pride is strong among Virginia car owners.

The original three varieties of Virginia Tech plates claim the top three spots in a list of top 10 collegiate plates in Virginia, and total more than the next seven schools in the list combined.

Revenue from the license plate sales goes directly to support university scholarships. After the sale of the first 1,000 plates, $15 of the $25 fee is transferred to Virginia Tech. Purchases of such revenue-sharing plates may be tax-deductible.

Hokie-themed plate sales in Virginia generate roughly $260,000 each fiscal year for university scholarships, totaling more than $3.9 million since the 1991-92 fiscal year.

“In addition to showing off your Hokie spirit, you’re also showing off your Hokie pride by giving back and supporting vital student scholarships,” Schramm said.

For more information on Virginia Tech license plates, visit the Virginia DMV’s website or your local DMV office.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Tom Perriello joins Win Virginia PAC as CEO
Hillcats drop series finale to Salem, 6-5
Keep Virginia Beautiful awards $500 to Augusta County Recycling Committee
Thermo Fisher Scientific to invest $9.5 million to expand operation in Frederick County
Keep your food safe for a happy, healthy holiday
State Police urging motorists to Drive 2 Save Lives this July 4
Squirrels settle for series split
P-Nats win series with 5-1 victory
McAuliffe statement on request from Trump Elections Commission
SCC sets Dominion Energy Virginia fuel rate effective July 1
Coalition implores McAuliffe, DEQ to protect Virginia waters
McAuliffe announces third round of high school innovation grants
Steamy air to overtake eastern U.S. Independence Day weekend
Fan event with Washington Redskins coming to Richmond
Suarez-Malaguti joins UVA women’s tennis coaching staff
Charlottesville issues RFP for Downtown Parks Master Plan
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 