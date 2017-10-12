Voter registration deadline is Oct. 16
The voter registration deadline for the upcoming gubernatorial election is Monday, October 16th. Successful registration enables all eligible Virginia voters to cast their ballot in the upcoming election on November 7.
To register to vote or update voter registration information:
- By mail: Applications must be postmarked by October 16th.
- In-person: Applications must be submitted by 5:00pm on October 16th.
- Online: Applications must be submitted by 11:59pm on October 16th.
Any Virginian can check or update their registration information or register for the first time at the Department’s Online Citizen Portal, available at vote.virginia.gov. Registered voters can also preview their ballot and request an absentee ballot through the website. “The Department of Elections offers the convenience and security of online voter registration to make voter registration more accessible for our citizens,” said Edgardo Cortés, Virginia’s Commissioner of Elections.
To register to vote in Virginia, one must:
- be a U.S. citizen
- be a resident of Virginia
- be at least 18 years old by the upcoming November 7 general election
- have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony
- have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated.
In addition to registering online at vote.virginia.gov, eligible Virginians may register at their local voter registration office. Voters can find additional information about local general registrar’s offices at vote.virginia.gov/VRO. Voter registration opportunities are also available at DMV customer service centers and social service offices.
For more information about voter registration or casting a ballot in the upcoming general election, visit the Department of Elections website at vote.virginia.gov or call toll-free at (800) 552-9745.
