Volunteers invited to join Shenandoah National Park in fight against invasive plants

Do you want to help protect native plant and wildlife habitat in your National Parks? Participants will work with Shenandoah National Park staff to pull and bag garlic mustard (Alliaria petiolata) from high traffic areas within the park.

Garlic mustard is an aggressive non-native plant that displaces our native plant species. As it spreads, it takes the place of the plants that provide fruits, seeds, pollen, and forage for our wildlife, birds, and insects. Join us for one of the upcoming events and help make a difference in protecting Shenandoah’s native habitat.

All work days will meet at the noted locations below. The work will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please plan on arriving 15 minutes prior for sign-in and safety talk. The session dates for 2017 are:

Tuesday, May 9th – Big Meadows Picnic Area/ Campground (mile 51 Skyline Drive)

Meet (and park) in the Big Meadows Picnic Area next to the campground at 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, May 20th – Dickey Ridge Picnic Area / Visitor Center (mile 4.7 Skyline Drive)

Meet (and park) in the Dickey Ridge Picnic Area at 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, May 25th – Big Meadows Picnic Area / Campground (mile 51 Skyline Drive)

Meet (and park) in the Big Meadows Picnic Area next to the campground at 9:45 a.m.

Participants should come prepared for all weather. Be aware of sun exposure, wear sunscreen or bring a brimmed hat.

Bring drinking water, lunch and snacks

Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes.

Wear long pants and long sleeved shirts – poison ivy may be present.

Be prepared to walk on uneven terrain.

Bring work gloves if you have them, we will have some available

Ticks and bugs are possible; bug spray is recommended

If you plan to attend any workday event(s), RSVP your intended participation to email shen_ncr_vip_ coordinators@nps.gov.

Events may be cancelled due to severe inclement weather. In that case, we will make every effort to contact registrants. For updates, please check the Shenandoah National Park website at www.nps.gov/shen, our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/shenandoahnps or Twitter at www.twitter.com/ShenandoahNPS.