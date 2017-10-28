Volunteer at the Forbes Center and see shows for free
James Madison University’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts at is hosting upcoming training sessions for community volunteers on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., and Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Sessions last approximately one hour.
The Forbes Center is seeking community volunteer ushers to greet patrons, hand out programs, scan tickets at the door, escort patrons to their seats and provide information about the facility. Ushers are also called upon to control unauthorized access to the venues, help facilitate latecomer seating, enforce theatre policies, and assist with the safe and timely evacuation of the audience in the case of an emergency.
Whatever shows ushers work, they see for free. Volunteers also receive invitations to special events, and can earn complimentary tickets to use themselves or to share with friends!
Interested parties should email forbescentervolunteer@jmu.edu OR fill out a Forbes Center Volunteer Form at www.jmu.edu/forbescenter/about/volunteer.shtml.
For tickets to Forbes Center events, visit www.jmuforbescenter.com or call the Forbes Center Box Office at (540) 568-7000.
