Volunteer breathes life back into Tri for the Y

Tom Herlihy asked Waynesboro YMCA executive director Jeff Fife what had happened to the annual Tri for the Y sprint triathlon series from a few years back.

The answer: it takes a lot to pull off a triathlon.

Herlihy set himself to the task.

“This is all on him,” said Fife. “Tom asked if we had thought about bringing it back, and volunteered to help. He started contacting race organizers and recruited a professional triathlete group to free clinics for participants in our event.

“Because of Tom, we went from four years of dormancy in a race that had some real interest in our community to having a formally sanctioned race that is something that our city and region can be proud of.”

The last Tri for the Y, held in 2013, drew 68 competitors. The 2018 Tri for the Y, scheduled for June 2, should build on that number, because it will actually be three events in one.

The Sprint Triathlon will feature a 400-meter swim, 15.5-mile bike ride and a 3.1-mile run. There will also be a Sprint Duathlon with a 1-mile run, a 15.5-mile bike ride and a followup 3.1-mile run, and an Aquabike event with a 400-meter swim and a 15.5-mile bike ride.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Cid Fund, named in honor of long-time YMCA volunteer Cid Scallet, a tireless advocate for youths and families at the Y.

The Cid Fund provides for scholarships for those who otherwise cannot afford YMCA memberships and programming.

“We’re looking to make this a fun event, a family event and also a fundraiser. We hope this has a lot of interest to a lot of people,” said Herlihy, who himself plans to participate in the Sprint Triathlon, and thinks the YMCA is the perfect place to train for the event.

“You’ve got a pool, for starters. If the weather isn’t good, you’ve got stationary bikes and treadmills. The group fitness classes are great. And you have the personal trainers who are excited to be able to help you work toward this goal. This is ideal in terms of being a central place to get ready for this event,” Herlihy said.

Fife hopes people look at the event being several months out and use it as motivation to get in better shape.

“This isn’t just putting a race out there and telling people to sign up. This is going to encourage people to make some New Year’s resolutions that they want to do this, and giving them the proper vehicle to be able to achieve that goal. Like Tom said, we have all the pieces in place here to help people get to where they need to be,” Fife said.

Story by Chris Graham