VMIKeydets.com redesign project now underway

The VMI Athletic Communications office has begun work on a redesign of VMIKeydets.com, according to information released by staff December 28.

Work on the new site began early in the fall term. The efforts to develop a new system, in coordination with partner NeuLion, focuses on the launch of a website with greatly increased functionality, including responsive mobile features, which will enhance content delivery across all devices for Keydet athletic fans.

“We are thrilled to announce that this project is underway,” said Brad Salois, Associate Athletic Communications Director and project manager. “Our staff believes that this new site will greatly enhance the VMI fan’s experience at VMIKeydets.com, and we look forward to unveiling it in the coming months.”

The new VMIKeydets.com is expected to launch sometime in the early spring, and more information will be released shortly before the site goes live.