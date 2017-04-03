 jump to example.com

VMI pitcher Josh Winder named national player of the week

Published Monday, Apr. 3, 2017, 6:09 pm

vmiVMI pitcher Josh Winder has been named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week.

Winder fired a complete-game shutout of Samford on Friday, striking out 12 for his fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season. He allowed just three hits and one walk in leading the Keydets to their first shutout of a conference opponent since 2013.

Winder also threw his third straight complete game, something that entering the weekend, only one other pitcher in Division I had accomplished this season. His 12 K’s also solidified his position in the top 10 in Division I in that statistic, as he has entered the weekend tied for ninth.

Winder’s award is the first National Player of the Week honor of his career, and it marks the fourth straight year that a Keydet has earned that award, following Reed Garrett (2014), Thomas Stallings (2015) and Peyton Maddox (2016).

VMI baseball will return to action Tuesday, when the Keydets take on Longwood at Gray-Minor Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

