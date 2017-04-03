VMI pitcher Josh Winder named national player of the week
Published Monday, Apr. 3, 2017, 6:09 pm
Front Page » Sports » VMI pitcher Josh Winder named national player of the week
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
VMI pitcher Josh Winder has been named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week.
Winder fired a complete-game shutout of Samford on Friday, striking out 12 for his fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season. He allowed just three hits and one walk in leading the Keydets to their first shutout of a conference opponent since 2013.
Winder also threw his third straight complete game, something that entering the weekend, only one other pitcher in Division I had accomplished this season. His 12 K’s also solidified his position in the top 10 in Division I in that statistic, as he has entered the weekend tied for ninth.
Winder’s award is the first National Player of the Week honor of his career, and it marks the fourth straight year that a Keydet has earned that award, following Reed Garrett (2014), Thomas Stallings (2015) and Peyton Maddox (2016).
VMI baseball will return to action Tuesday, when the Keydets take on Longwood at Gray-Minor Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion