VMI shut out at William & Mary, 7-0

On a night where the VMI Keydets were missing their #2, #4 and #6 hitters, the William & Mary Tribe recorded a shutout, 7-0, in non-conference baseball action Wednesday night in Williamsburg, Va.

With Matt Pita, Collin Fleischer and Will Malbon all out of the VMI (9-11) lineup due to injuries, the home team (12-8) led virtually from the get-go. William & Mary scored twice in the first against Corey Johnston and went on to a 5-0 lead after three innings. That was all Tribe starter Daniel Powers needed, as he picked up the victory with seven innings of four-hit baseball, in which he walked one and struck out 11.

Johnston (0-2) allowed four runs – two earned – in 1 2/3 innings for the Keydets. He struggled with his command, walking four and throwing two wild pitches.

Offensively, Matt Dunlevy had the lone two-hit game for the Keydets and Ryan Hall led W&M with three hits and three runs scored.

VMI baseball will return to action Friday at 6 p.m., when the Keydets face The Citadel in Charleston, S.C.