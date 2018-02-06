VMI releases 2018 football schedule

Facebook 0 Twitter Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0 Reddit 0 Share on WhatsApp

The 2018 VMI football schedule has been announced, with the Keydets opening the season Saturday, September 1 at Toledo.

It will be the third time in the last four years that VMI has opened a football campaign against a MAC foe. The Keydets started 2015 at Ball State and traveled to Akron to open the 2016 season.

The slate features five games in Lexington with the home opener set for September 15 against ETSU. Home games are also set for September 29 (Mercer), October 20 (The Citadel), November 3 (Tusculum) and November 10 (Furman).

VMI will open Southern Conference play at Wofford September 8. It will be the earliest the Keydets have opened conference action since September 8, 1998 when VMI traveled to ETSU.







VMI will close out the season at Old Dominion November 17. The Keydets and Monarchs met previously in 2009 in Lexington and 2010 in Norfolk.

The 2018 football schedule marks the first time that the VMI will face two FBS opponents in the same year since the 2010 campaign when Virginia and Army appeared on the schedule.

Toledo and Tusculum will be first-time opponents for VMI. The Keydets will also have a bye week on October 6.

Season and individual home game tickets will go on sale in early summer. Information will be posted at www.vmitickets.com.

Road game times will be announced at a later date.

2018 VMI Football Schedule

Sept. 1 at Toledo TBA

Sept. 8 at Wofford* TBA

Sept. 15 ETSU* 1:30 PM

Sept. 22 at Western Carolina* TBA

Sept. 29 MERCER* 1:30 PM

Oct. 13 at Samford* TBA

Oct. 20 THE CITADEL* (PW) 1:30 PM

Oct. 27 at Chattanooga* TBA

Nov. 3 TUSCULUM 1:30 PM

Nov. 10 FURMAN* 1:30 PM

Nov. 17 at Old Dominion TBA

HOME GAMES IN CAPS *Denotes Southern Conference game PW – Parents Weekend

Related Content