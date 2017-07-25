VMI releases 2017 football camp practice schedule

VMI football will start 2017 preseason practice on Monday, July 31 with a workout scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Fiorini Field, the team’s turf practice facility located behind Foster Stadium.

The entire 2017 preseason practice schedule can be found below noted. Check back on www.vmikeydets.com for updates.

VMI opens the 2017 football season September 2 at Air Force with kickoff slated at 2 pm Eastern time.

2017 VMI Football Fall Camp Practice Schedule