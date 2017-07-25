VMI releases 2017 football camp practice schedule
Published Tuesday, Jul. 25, 2017, 5:57 pm
Front Page » Sports » VMI releases 2017 football camp practice schedule
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
VMI football will start 2017 preseason practice on Monday, July 31 with a workout scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Fiorini Field, the team’s turf practice facility located behind Foster Stadium.
The entire 2017 preseason practice schedule can be found below noted. Check back on www.vmikeydets.com for updates.
VMI opens the 2017 football season September 2 at Air Force with kickoff slated at 2 pm Eastern time.
2017 VMI Football Fall Camp Practice Schedule
- Monday, July 31 – 3:05 p.m.
- Tuesday, August 1 – 9:35 a.m.
- Wednesday, August 2 – 9:35 a.m.
- Thursday, August 3 – 9:35 a.m.
- Friday, August 4 – 9:35 a.m.
- Saturday, August 5 – 9:35 a.m.
- Monday, August 7 – 9:35 a.m..
- Tuesday, August 8 – 9:35 a.m.
- Wednesday, August 9 – 9:35 a.m.
- Thursday, August 10 – 9:35 a.m.
- Friday, August 11 – 9:35 a.m. (Scrimmage-Foster Stadium)
- Saturday, August 12 – 7:45 p.m.
- Monday, August 14 – 9:35 a.m.
- Tuesday, August 15 – 9:35 a.m.
- Wednesday, August 16 – 9:35 a.m.
- Thursday, August 17 – 9:35 a.m.
- Friday, August 18 – 9:35 a.m.
- Saturday, August 19 – 9:20 a.m (Foster Stadium)
- Monday, August 21 – 9:35 a.m.
- Tuesday, August 22 – 9:35 a.m..
- Wednesday, August 23 – 9:35 a.m.
- Thursday, August 24 – 9:35 a.m.
- Friday, August 25 – 9:35 a.m.
- Saturday, August 26 – 8:25 a.m. (Foster Stadium – Mock Game)
- Monday, August 28 – 4:00 p.m.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion