VMI men’s soccer announces 2017 schedule

With his staff and recruiting class lined up for the upcoming fall, VMI men’s soccer head coach Michael Bonelli announced his team’s 2017 schedule Friday afternoon.

The Keydets open the season with three consecutive road games beginning with Longwood on Friday, Aug. 25 in Farmville, Virginia. VMI then travels to Liberty a few days later and ends the swing the following weekend at Canisius on Sunday, Sept. 3.

“We are excited for the 2017 season,” Bonelli said. “We strongly believe that the 2017 season is going to be a memorable one for the VMI soccer family. We have a great group of focused returning student-athletes and a plethora of new, young and talented student-athletes coming in this fall. We believe our veteran leadership combined with all our new recruits should help bring VMI men’s soccer to the next level.

“Our non-conference schedule has a number of high level opponents that will prepare our program for Southern Conference play.”

VMI will hold its home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, when St. Joseph’s comes to Lexington for a noon matchup at Patchin Field. After a trio on non-league opponents follow, the Keydets open conference play at Furman with a 7 p.m.kick on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The Keydets will host their first league foe on Tuesday, Oct. 3 with a matchup at 4 p.m. against ETSU. Following a game at Wofford on Oct. 7, VMI will host UNCG (Oct. 10) and Furman (Oct. 14) to finish the first round of conference opponents.

A road trip to ETSU on Tuesday, Oct. 17 is followed by another home match against Wofford at noon in Lexington. After a game at UNCG on Oct. 24, the Keydets will hold their Senior Day finale on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. at Patchin.

The Southern Conference tournament begins Nov. 4 at the designated host schools based on seeding rights.

2017 VMI Men’s Soccer Schedule

Fri., Aug. 25 … at Longwood … 6 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 29 … at Liberty … 6 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 3 … at Canisius … 1 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 9 … St. Joseph’s … 12 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 13 … at Manhattan … 7 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 16 … Gardner-Webb … 4 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 20 … Howard … 4 p.m.

Tue., Sept. 26 … at Furman* … 7 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 30 … at Mercer* … TBA

Tue., Oct. 3 … ETSU* … 4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 7 … at Wofford* … 6 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 10 … UNCG* … 4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 14 … Furman* … 1 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 17 … at ETSU* … 7 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 21 … Wofford* … 12 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 24 … at UNCG* … 7 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 28 … Mercer* … 1 p.m.

Nov. 4-12 … SoCon Tournament