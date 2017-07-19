VMI linebacker Allan Cratsenberg leads trio of preseason All-SoCon honorees
VMI linebacker Allan Cratsenberg was voted First Team Preseason All-Southern Conference, as the selections of the league’s coaches were announced at SoCon Media Day in Spartanburg, S.C. Tuesday afternoon. Linebacker Ryan Francis and defensive back Greg Sanders were on the preseason All-SoCon Second Team.
Cratsenberg was selected to the first team after leading the SoCon in tackles in 2016 with 126 and his 11.5 per game average, which earned him First Team All-SoCon honors at the conclusion of the season. He also had the lone 20-tackle game in the conference, coming against The Citadel, which was VMI’s first 20-tackle game since 1999. Cratsenberg had eight double-digit tackle games overall.
Francis was a first team all-conference honoree by the media after 2016, thanks to ranking third in the SoCon in tackles per game (9.6). He led VMI with 13.5 stops for loss and ranked third in tackles for loss per game in the conference (1.35).
Sanders, meanwhile, was a second team all-conference honoree after last season and enters his senior year after a 68-tackle, two-interception junior season. He ranked 24th in the conference in tackles per game (6.2) and forced three fumbles on the year.
The Keydets were voted ninth in both the media and coaches polls, as Wofford was picked as the conference’s preseason favorite for the first time in both votings.
The 2017 VMI football season gets underway Sept. 2 at Air Force.
2017 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll
Team (1st-place votes) Total
1. Wofford (11) 178
2. The Citadel (6) 166
3. Samford (3) 156
4. Chattanooga (2) 152
5. Mercer 101
6. Furman 87
7. Western Carolina 71
8. ETSU 49
9. VMI 30
2017 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll
Team (1st-place votes) Total
1. Wofford (7) 63
2. The Citadel (2) 54
3. Samford 52
4. Chattanooga 41
5. Mercer 32
6. Western Carolina 27
7. Furman 26
8. ETSU 17
9. VMI 12
2017 Preseason All-Southern Conference Football Teams
- Offensive Player of the Year: Devlin Hodges, R-Jr., QB, Samford
- Defensive Player of the Year: Kailik Williams, Sr., DB, The Citadel
First Team Offense
QB Devlin Hodges, R-Jr., Samford
RB Cam Jackson, Sr., The Citadel
RB Detrez Newsome, Sr., Western Carolina
OL Tyler Davis, Jr., The Citadel
OL Matthew Schmidt, Sr., Furman
OL Thomas Marchman, Sr., Mercer
OL Josh Cardiello, Sr., Chattanooga
OL Roo Daniels, Sr., Wofford
TE Sam Walker, R-Jr., Mercer
WR Kelvin McKnight, Jr., Samford
WR Terryon Robinson, R-Sr., Western Carolina
First Team Defense
DL Ahmad Gooden, R-Jr., Samford
DL Isaiah Mack, Jr., Chattanooga
DL Miles Brown, Jr., Wofford
DL Tyler Vaughn, Sr., Wofford
LB Shaheed Salmon, Sr., Samford
LB Dale Warren, Sr., Chattanooga
LB Allan Cratsenberg, Sr., VMI
LB Datavious Wilson, So., Wofford
DB Kailik Williams, Sr., The Citadel
DB Omari Williams, Sr., Samford
DB Lucas Webb, Sr., Chattanooga
DB Devin Watson, Jr., Wofford
First Team Specialists
PK Cole Fisher, Jr., Mercer
P Ian Berryman, R-Jr., Western Carolina
RS Detrez Newsome, Sr., Western Carolina
Second Team Offense
QB Alejandro Bennifield, Sr., Chattanooga
RB Antonio Wilcox, Sr., Furman
RB Richardre Bagley, Sr., Chattanooga
OL Alex Rios, Sr., ETSU
OL Caleb Yates, Sr., Mercer
OL Malcolm White, So., Chattanooga
OL Nathan Dalton, R-Jr., Western Carolina
OL Ross Demmel, Jr., Wofford
TE Chandler Gouger, Sr., Wofford
WR Marquise Irvin, Jr., Mercer
WR James Stovall, Sr., Chattanooga
Second Team Defense
DL Ken Allen, Jr., The Citadel
DL Jonathan King, Sr., The Citadel
DL Jaylan Reid, R-Jr., Furman
DL Isaiah Buehler, R-Jr., Mercer
DL Taylor Reynolds, Sr., Chattanooga
LB Myles Pierce, Sr., The Citadel
LB Dylan Weigel, R-Jr., ETSU
LB Ryan Francis, R-Sr., VMI
DB Aaquil Annoor, Jr., Furman
DB Trevor Wright, Sr., Chattanooga
DB Greg Sanders, Sr., VMI
DB Keion Crossen, Sr., Western Carolina
DB George Gbesee, So., Wofford
Second Team Specialists
PK JJ Jerman, Jr., ETSU
P Austin Barnard, R-Sr., Samford
RS Chandler Curtis, Sr., Mercer
Discussion