VMI linebacker Allan Cratsenberg leads trio of preseason All-SoCon honorees

VMI linebacker Allan Cratsenberg was voted First Team Preseason All-Southern Conference, as the selections of the league’s coaches were announced at SoCon Media Day in Spartanburg, S.C. Tuesday afternoon. Linebacker Ryan Francis and defensive back Greg Sanders were on the preseason All-SoCon Second Team.

Cratsenberg was selected to the first team after leading the SoCon in tackles in 2016 with 126 and his 11.5 per game average, which earned him First Team All-SoCon honors at the conclusion of the season. He also had the lone 20-tackle game in the conference, coming against The Citadel, which was VMI’s first 20-tackle game since 1999. Cratsenberg had eight double-digit tackle games overall.

Francis was a first team all-conference honoree by the media after 2016, thanks to ranking third in the SoCon in tackles per game (9.6). He led VMI with 13.5 stops for loss and ranked third in tackles for loss per game in the conference (1.35).

Sanders, meanwhile, was a second team all-conference honoree after last season and enters his senior year after a 68-tackle, two-interception junior season. He ranked 24th in the conference in tackles per game (6.2) and forced three fumbles on the year.

The Keydets were voted ninth in both the media and coaches polls, as Wofford was picked as the conference’s preseason favorite for the first time in both votings.

The 2017 VMI football season gets underway Sept. 2 at Air Force.

2017 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Total

1. Wofford (11) 178

2. The Citadel (6) 166

3. Samford (3) 156

4. Chattanooga (2) 152

5. Mercer 101

6. Furman 87

7. Western Carolina 71

8. ETSU 49

9. VMI 30

2017 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Total

1. Wofford (7) 63

2. The Citadel (2) 54

3. Samford 52

4. Chattanooga 41

5. Mercer 32

6. Western Carolina 27

7. Furman 26

8. ETSU 17

9. VMI 12

2017 Preseason All-Southern Conference Football Teams

Offensive Player of the Year: Devlin Hodges, R-Jr., QB, Samford

Devlin Hodges, R-Jr., QB, Samford Defensive Player of the Year: Kailik Williams, Sr., DB, The Citadel

First Team Offense

QB Devlin Hodges, R-Jr., Samford

RB Cam Jackson, Sr., The Citadel

RB Detrez Newsome, Sr., Western Carolina

OL Tyler Davis, Jr., The Citadel

OL Matthew Schmidt, Sr., Furman

OL Thomas Marchman, Sr., Mercer

OL Josh Cardiello, Sr., Chattanooga

OL Roo Daniels, Sr., Wofford

TE Sam Walker, R-Jr., Mercer

WR Kelvin McKnight, Jr., Samford

WR Terryon Robinson, R-Sr., Western Carolina

First Team Defense

DL Ahmad Gooden, R-Jr., Samford

DL Isaiah Mack, Jr., Chattanooga

DL Miles Brown, Jr., Wofford

DL Tyler Vaughn, Sr., Wofford

LB Shaheed Salmon, Sr., Samford

LB Dale Warren, Sr., Chattanooga

LB Allan Cratsenberg, Sr., VMI

LB Datavious Wilson, So., Wofford

DB Kailik Williams, Sr., The Citadel

DB Omari Williams, Sr., Samford

DB Lucas Webb, Sr., Chattanooga

DB Devin Watson, Jr., Wofford

First Team Specialists

PK Cole Fisher, Jr., Mercer

P Ian Berryman, R-Jr., Western Carolina

RS Detrez Newsome, Sr., Western Carolina

Second Team Offense

QB Alejandro Bennifield, Sr., Chattanooga

RB Antonio Wilcox, Sr., Furman

RB Richardre Bagley, Sr., Chattanooga

OL Alex Rios, Sr., ETSU

OL Caleb Yates, Sr., Mercer

OL Malcolm White, So., Chattanooga

OL Nathan Dalton, R-Jr., Western Carolina

OL Ross Demmel, Jr., Wofford

TE Chandler Gouger, Sr., Wofford

WR Marquise Irvin, Jr., Mercer

WR James Stovall, Sr., Chattanooga

Second Team Defense

DL Ken Allen, Jr., The Citadel

DL Jonathan King, Sr., The Citadel

DL Jaylan Reid, R-Jr., Furman

DL Isaiah Buehler, R-Jr., Mercer

DL Taylor Reynolds, Sr., Chattanooga

LB Myles Pierce, Sr., The Citadel

LB Dylan Weigel, R-Jr., ETSU

LB Ryan Francis, R-Sr., VMI

DB Aaquil Annoor, Jr., Furman

DB Trevor Wright, Sr., Chattanooga

DB Greg Sanders, Sr., VMI

DB Keion Crossen, Sr., Western Carolina

DB George Gbesee, So., Wofford

Second Team Specialists

PK JJ Jerman, Jr., ETSU

P Austin Barnard, R-Sr., Samford

RS Chandler Curtis, Sr., Mercer