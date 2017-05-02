 jump to example.com

VMI Keydets fall to VCU, 11-4

Published Tuesday, May. 2, 2017, 10:54 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The VCU Rams scored 10 of the game’s last 11 runs en route to an 11-4 win over the VMI Keydets, in non-conference baseball action Tuesday in Lexington, Va.

vmi baseballThe Keydets (18-26) had taken an early 3-1 lead, sparked by a two-run Matt Pita homer in the first inning, but VCU (28-16) came right back with three runs in the second to take the lead for good. A four-run fourth, which included a three-run home run by second baseman Paul Witt, widened the lead to five and VMI would get no closer the rest of the way.

Witt led VCU’s offense with a three-hit night, while three Keydets – Peyton Maddox, Tyler Tharp and Matt Dunlevy – had two hits apiece for the home team. It was Dunlevy’s fourth straight multi-hit game, during which time he has gone 9 for 12.

VCU jumped out to an early lead, when leadoff hitter Logan Farrar homered on the fifth pitch of the game for a 1-0 Ram advantage. VMI rallied in the bottom half, however, and after a run scored on an error, Pita launched a 2-2 pitch for a two-run homer off starter Connor Gillispie. It was Pita’s fifth home run of the year and marked the second straight game in which he had gone deep.

The Rams took the lead for good in the second, when Farrar’s RBI single, a double steal and a RBI single for Darian Carpenter gave them a 4-3 lead. After the four-run rally in the fourth widened that gap to 8-3, a home run by Mitchel Lacey made it 9-3 in the fifth and the visitors added two more in the sixth for an 11-3 margin.

A RBI double by Dunlevy in the sixth made it 11-4 and capped the scoring.

On the mound, Luke Crabb (1-0) allowed one run in three relief innings to pick up the win, while starter Zak Kent (2-3) allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 frames and took the loss. Kent was hurt by four hit batsmen during his time on the mound.

VMI baseball will return to action Friday, when the Keydets open a three-game SoCon series at home against UNCG. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Late rally fuels 4-2 Potomac win
Walk off! No. 10 UVA tops Liberty, 8-7, on Novak single
Unearned run the difference in 1-0 Lynchburg loss
Curve deal Squirrels shutout defeat
Kaine pledges to prevent Trump shutdown
Andy Schmookler: Bob Goodlatte’s violation of his oath of office
Community Foundation distributes $335,000 in local grants
Charlottesville Comprehensive Plan update kicks off May 8
Augusta County approves move for Cedar Green polling precinct location
Travis Paulson joins Virginia wrestling as assistant coach
Virginia football three-game mini-packages on sale now
Be Stroke Aware presentation by Augusta Health at the Wayne Theatre on May 16
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. coming to the Wayne Theatre in June
Building trade associations endorse Tom Perriello for governor
Ninth inning rally falls short in 3-2 loss for Potomac
Pannone’s dominance, offense’s power lead to 5-0 Lynchburg win
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 