VMI Football: Practice underway, season captains named

The official start of 2017 VMI Football preseason camp got underway Monday afternoon at Fiorini Field with high energy and optimism.

Over 90 players opened drills under clear, sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the mid 80’s on post and the workout covered a myriad of situations both in position group and full team settings.

The practice was the earliest in program history as the start of fall camp was changed due to recent NCAA rules that have eliminated the two-a-day workouts in previous years.

Prior to the start of preseason practice, third year head coach Scott Wachenheim announced six permanent captains for the 2017 season. Serving in the team leadership roles are offensive center Patrick Doucette, offensive guard Stephen Miller, safety Greg Sanders, outside linebacker Tony Richardson, linebacker Ryan Francis and linebacker Allan Cratsenberg.

VMI practices resume this week with morning workouts slated through Saturday at 9:30 am.