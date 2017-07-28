VMI football to play at Virginia Tech in 2026

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

VMI football will take on Virginia Tech in Blacksburg in 2026, according to information released Friday. The game is set for Sept. 5 of that season at Lane Stadium.

The Keydet/Hokie contest will be the 80th contest between the two programs in a series that dates back to 1894, the fourth year of recorded VMI football scores, and last saw a meeting in 1984. The Hokies hold an 49-25-5 edge in the series that has seen several notable moments, including the last Keydet win that came in 1981.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to extend the VMI-Virginia Tech football series with another game scheduled for 2026,” said VMI athletics director Dr. Dave Diles. “The series has played an important role in the Institute’s football history and to see this rivalry extended for another meeting presents an exciting challenge for our program.”

The Keydets also tied a Southern Conference record by holding the Hokies without a pass completion in a game in 1976. The seven cities that VMI and Virginia Tech have played in – Staunton, Lynchburg, Richmond, Norfolk, Blacksburg, Roanoke and Lexington – marks the most that the Keydets have played in against any team. The traditional Thanksgiving Day meeting at Victory Stadium in Roanoke was regarded as one of the premier sporting events in the Commonwealth and produced some of the greatest moments in VMI football history.

Further information on future football schedules can be found on VMIKeydets.com when it becomes available.